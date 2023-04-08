The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Why there is reason to believe in the ACT Brumbies' Super Rugby hopes

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 8 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Wright has been potent in attack for the Brumbies, who say they can get a whole lot better. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Tom Wright has been potent in attack for the Brumbies, who say they can get a whole lot better. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Once the architect behind Super Rugby's most potent rolling maul, Dan McKellar knows where former Wallaby Dan Palmer's mind will be on Monday morning: maul defence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.