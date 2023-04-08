The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton plays his Trump card

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
April 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A depressing feature of post-truth politics is the way words are brazenly flipped. As politics falls through the looking glass, the Voice becomes racism, anti-transgender campaigners become feminists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.