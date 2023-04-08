The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Easter is a time for care and reflection

By The Sunday Canberra Times
April 9 2023 - 5:30am
An Easter hat parade at Arawang Primary School this week. Picture by Keegan Carroll
In this country, Easter marks the end of summer. The holiest weekend in the Christian calendar, in the northern hemisphere it coincides with the first flourishing of spring, of life returning after the darkness.

