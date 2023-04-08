His Canberra Cup run was a good one, but Explosive Jack's Sydney Cup run was even better.
The David Eustace and Ciaron Maher-trained gelding exploded down the middle of the track to win the $2 million staying test (3200 metres) - his third group 1 win.
It was a strong showing from the 2023 Canberra Cup field, with the winner at Thoroughbred Park four weeks ago - Arapaho - finishing fourth behind True Marvel (second) and Knights Order (third).
It was also apprentice jockey Dylan Gibbons' first group 1 win, with the hoop tearing up after the biggest race of his career.
Eustace said Explosive Jack's second in the Canberra Cup was "very, very good".
"That's absolutely fantastic. It's been the plan for a long, long time," he told Channel Seven.
"He had an injury after the Melbourne Cup and we said months ago this was the race to have him spot on on the day."
The $26-long shot's win was even better for Gibbons, who was emotional about his first win at the top level of the sport.
He was just thankful to have been given the ride - especially since he's a non-claiming apprentice, which meant the 21-year-old didn't get any weight reduction for being put on.
"I thought we were going to whack away and just run a gallant third or fourth, but as they stopped he didn't," Gibbons said.
"Just fortunate to get these opportunities - it's pretty hard to put kids on [as jockey] in these sort of races and the fact that they've done that and I've been able to get the job done for them it's just a massive thrill.
"It's a great moment and I just can't wait to celebrate with everyone."
Meanwhile, Dubai Honour spoiled the Anamoe farewell party by winning the $5 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m).
It was Anamoe's last race in Australia before he headed to Royal Ascot in June and then the stallion will retire to stud.
Anamoe loomed up in the home straight, but the William Haggas-trained Dubai Honour flew past for the win - with Mo'unga second and Anamoe holding on for third.
