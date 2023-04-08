Jordan Rapana was spurting blood from his head, with his shirt stained red after copping a flying knee from Martin Taupau, as the Raiders veteran tried to defuse a bomb.
Yet Broncos fans couldn't hide their annoyance at the penalty call against their team in the final minutes of the game on Saturday night, booing as the Canberra winger was carted off in an appalling scene.
"I didn't think it was intentional," was the defence from Broncos fullback Reece Walsh after the game.
"He's been injured severely but I don't see any intent there from Marty for it to be a penalty," added Brisbane coach Kevin Walters. "Sometimes you get the call, sometimes you don't."
Well, intent doesn't have much to do with it when it comes to head-high contact. The NRL have repeatedly communicated this, and referee Grant Atkin awarded Brisbane a similar penalty against Seb Kris for a high shot on Billy Walters in the first half.
"There's a duty of care," Raiders legend Mal Meninga said in Fox Sports' commentary. "That's the way the game is policed these days. Any contact with the head, it's a penalty."
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said he was sympathetic with Rapana and Taupau, but also understood the NRL's position, while dealing with a contact sport where "accidents" happen.
"I feel sorry for Marty Taupau," Stuart said in his press conference, adding that the Broncos star was in the change rooms to check in on Rapana and speak to his family.
"I hope he's not suspended but we're clamping down on high shots, and I understand that."
Jarrod Croker was sharp in his 293rd game and first NRL appearance in nearly a year, and had teammates calling for him to get the nod next week to return.
Raiders fans would have loved seeing Croker lining up conversions again, and he was a perfect 4-from-4 to boot.
But all around the park 'Toots' looked like he'd never left first grade, with no missed tackles against Kotoni Staggs and three tackle breaks.
"I missed every week watching the boys play," Croker said post-game. "I'm very grateful to get a crack. I've got to play every game like it's my last now."
Former Raiders centre Seb Kris has been admirably standing in for Xavier Savage since the fullback broke his jaw in pre-season. There's been solid games for Kris in the No.1 jersey, but he's also struggled at times.
In his 50th NRL appearance in Brisbane, Kris had a pair of knock-on errors, a strange shoulder charge on Selwyn Cobbo as the Bronco scored, and he collided with Albert Hopoate in goal to gift Brisbane a try.
He showed flashes of his dangerous speed, and notched 171 running metres including a massive second half dash to put the Raiders in the red zone, but overall Kris hasn't looked fully comfortable.
Kris could be back to his preferred position next week though with Savage flagged to return as early as round seven, which is next week's home game against the Dragons.
Two years after he arrived in the capital from the North Queensland Cowboys, Peter Hola finally made his club debut for the Raiders on Saturday night. Well, sort of.
The 23-year-old was called up after star prop Joe Tapine needed to remain in Canberra as his wife Kirsten nears the birth of the couple's first child.
However Hola spent all 80 minutes on the bench.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
