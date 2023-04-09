The Canberra Times

ACT company X-Tek's world-leading defence helmets not worn by Australian Defence Force

By Peter Brewer
Updated April 9 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
X-Tek chief executive Scott Basham with some of the many ballistics products the ACT-based company produces. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
X-Tek chief executive Scott Basham with some of the many ballistics products the ACT-based company produces. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

An ACT company producing the world's most advanced and protective military helmets and armour is sending all its products overseas because of ponderously slow and complex Australian Defence Force procurement processes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.