The ACT Brumbies have re-signed seven players, led by newly-selected Wallabies prop Blake Schoupp in a massive boost to the squad's depth.
Flyhalf Jack Debreczeni and hooker Connal McInerney are locked in until the end of 2024.
Meanwhile Schoupp, centre Hudson Creighton, fullback Declan Meredith, prop Harry Vella, and flanker Rory Scott have extended their contracts to remain with the Brumbies until 2025.
In a World Cup year that's an impressive 30 players committed to the club beyond this season, and the Brumbies will also likely re-sign hooker Billy Pollard later this week.
Having that contract clarity is "important" to what coach Stephen Larkham is trying to build at the Brumbies, currently sitting third on the Super Rugby Pacific ladder, one point behind the Hurricanes and Chiefs.
"We've had a good opportunity to continue our success over the last couple of years because of the continuity that we've had in the squad," he said.
"So it's really important for us to try and maintain that going forward and lock in as many guys as possible."
Larkham said the performance of the seven players in pre-season and the opening rounds of the Super Rugby Pacific competition helped seal their futures with the club.
"There was certainly a feeling out period," the coach explained.
"But how they've progressed over the last seven months, how they've carried themselves into the trial games and the season, it was definitely part of the process making sure that I had an opportunity to see these boys and see if they fit the Brumbies mould.
"They've got to have a really good understanding of the game, be really skilful in their positions, and well suited to the group of players that we have and the way we want to play."
Larkham said the younger players in the re-signing group like Meredith, Scott and Vella had a "big future" at the Brumbies.
He was also excited to have the "versatility" of former Queanbeyan Whites star Creighton at his disposal for two more seasons.
"Hudson is a very talented centre," Larkham said.
"He can play both 12 and 13 and has a left-foot kick which gives us good versatility in how we move down the field."
Schoupp was another big gain, whom Wallabies coach Eddie Jones described as "built like a brick s--thouse" upon the 23-year-old's recent selection.
But Larkham said the Gungahlin Eagles product hasn't let the publicity of his surprise call-up impact his dedication to continuing to develop at the Brumbies in the coming years.
Talk about fitting the Brumbies mould - Blake Schoupp is the definition.
"I've spoken to Blake about being selected in the 33-man Wallabies squad," Larkham said.
"He's doing a really good job for us.
"Whether he's starting or coming off the bench, first and foremost with front-rowers you need to make sure that the set-piece is top notch and he excels in that part of the game.
"He's very new to Super Rugby and he's gotten a call-up really early, but he's certainly not getting ahead of himself.
"He knows he's still got a lot of work to do."
After a 52-24 demolition of the Reds on the weekend, the Brumbies are back in the capital preparing to take on the Fijian Drua on Friday night at Canberra Stadium.
The Drua are coming off a bye following a 38-28 win over the Melbourne Rebels two weeks ago.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
