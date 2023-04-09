The Canberra Times
Super Rugby Pacific: ACT Brumbies re-sign magnificent seven led by Wallabies rookie Blake Schoupp

Melanie Dinjaski
Melanie Dinjaski
April 10 2023 - 6:00am
Blake Schoupp has been called into the Wallabies squad. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Blake Schoupp has been called into the Wallabies squad. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT Brumbies have re-signed seven players, led by newly-selected Wallabies prop Blake Schoupp in a massive boost to the squad's depth.

