Maddy Wray's father was 46-years-old when he had an unexpected and powerful stroke that took his life and changed those of his family forever.
On Sunday, April 16, she will be joining hundreds of other Canberrans at The Canberra Times Marathon to raise money for the Stroke Foundation, a cause that has become very close to her heart.
When Ms Wray's father Mick fell out of bed one morning last year, the family thought he was just half asleep.
But when he didn't improve, their concern began to grow.
With seemingly no other choice, they took him to Goulburn Hospital where the cause of his symptoms was revealed to be a stroke.
The family couldn't believe it.
"He was so young, and his type of stroke was very rare. Dad's stoke wasn't just unexpected for us, but the staff at the hospital as well," Ms Wray said.
Initially, Ms Wray and her family were told Mick would be fine, as he retained the ability to still move around and was just unable to talk.
"After a while though, we could tell when he looked at us there was nothing there, he wasn't there anymore," Ms Wray said.
When his condition got worse, Ms Wray's father was transported to Canberra Hospital for further treatment.
He passed away after the left side of his brain completely shut down on June 1, 2022.
Ms Wray said the driving force behind her participation in the marathon was to help fund and encourage further research and training into all kinds of strokes, and who they can affect.
"We almost feel like if there was more research into these kinds of strokes and more training as a result of it, his outcome may have been better."
Ms Wray hopes the donations she raises can help enhance recovery by reaching out to those impacted by strokes, save lives by supporting health care providers and empowering a greater proportion of adults to recognise the risks of stroke to prevent them from occurring.
She has raised just over $800 of her $1000 goal at the time of publishing.
"When we started doing our research into strokes around when dad was impacted, we found out people as young as in their 20s were dying as a result of them. We didn't know that," she said.
"More people need to be educated about strokes and everything that comes with them, and I hope the funds raised can help with that.
"Even just two to five dollars can go along way."
As an avid lover of the gym, Ms Wray is also excited by the opportunity the 10-kilometre leg of the marathon will provide to push herself and see how far she can go.
"It's going to be a hard challenge, but I am doing it as a tribute to dad."
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
