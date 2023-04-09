It was the kind of gut-busting performance that has linked Corey Horsburgh with a Queensland call-up for State of Origin.
And the Canberra Raiders lock would love to make it happen.
Horsburgh has been one of the Green Machine's best this season and was again excellent in their gutsy 20-14 victory over the previously undefeated Brisbane Broncos on Saturday night.
Horsburgh tackled his way around Lang Park, including one desperate effort to take Broncos halfback Adam Reynolds into touch when the home side looked set to score.
The 25-year-old also played a key role in the Raiders' round-three victory over Cronulla, scoring two tries.
He played a massive 71 minutes - including the opening 68 of the game - and made 40 tackles and 88 run metres.
It's seen him linked with a potential call-up to Billy Slater's Maroons side, with Origin I against the NSW Blues at Adelaide Oval on May 31.
Horsburgh would love to be there, but his initial focus was on ensuring the Broncos game wasn't a one-off win for the Green Machine.
He felt if the Raiders could reproduce that tough brand of football - that almost intimidated the Broncos on Saturday night - then they could go on a run of wins.
They face St George Illawarra at Canberra Stadium next Sunday.
"That's obviously a big goal of mine, but if we're not winning and playing good footy my name's not getting mentioned," Horsburgh said.
"We've just got to keep winning and I've got to play some consistent footy, and hopefully that dream can become a reality ... if that happens I would obviously take it with both hands.
"I just want to keep winning with the boys and have fun each week."
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart backed Horsburgh as the type of player that was made for the Origin arena.
Horsburgh has been plagued by injuries over the first few years of his career, but Stuart has long said when he's been able to stay fit - especially during the pre-season - it's seen his football come on in leaps and bounds.
"He has got that Origin mentality. He's a tough kid and nothing fazes him," Stuart said.
"When he's controlling his emotions - he gets baited all the time - but he enjoys that more so now rather than reacting to it."
