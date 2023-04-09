The Canberra Times
Easter tragedy as man drowns at The Farm, Killalea

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 9 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 4:18pm
Emergency services responding to the incident at The Farm, Killalea. Picture by Sylvia Liber
A man in his 60s has tragically died after being pulled from the water unconscious at The Farm in Killalea.

