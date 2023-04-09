Easter tragedy as man drowns at The Farm, Killalea

A man in his 60s has tragically died after being pulled from the water unconscious at The Farm in Killalea.
Emergency services raced to Killalea Beach at Shell Cove after calls were made that a man had been taken to shore about 2.50pm on Easter Sunday. It is understood he went into cardiac arrest in the water.
Multiple NSW Ambulance paramedics were on the scene and administered CPR; however, the man could not be revived.
He is yet to be formally identified but it is believed he is aged in his 60s, according to NSW Police.
Lake Illawarra police officers have begun an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
It comes as hazardous surf and wild marine winds lash the region, as weather warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology remain active for the Illawarra coast.
Another tragedy happened three-and-a-half hours north as a man in his 70s drowned at Fingal Beach near Port Stephens on Sunday.
