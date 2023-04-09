Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has lit a fire under every ACT Brumbies player, and Stephen Larkham is quietly thrilled about the added motivation.
"Make it impossible for me to leave you out."
That was the final line in Jones' statement revealing his 33-man Wallabies squad for their first camp of the year later this month.
Larkham said they would be the words ringing in the ears of every Australian rugby player vying for a spot in Jones' World Cup squad, and that can only be a good thing for the Super Rugby Pacific competition.
"We've got focus points for the players week to week, we've got team goals, and I'm sure every team in the competition wants to get to the finals, but in the back of their mind is going to be that Wallabies selection," Larkham told The Canberra Times.
"Eddie's been to a few of the games, he's still in contact with a number of the leaders in each of the franchises, and obviously with the Wallabies selection last week, it puts it front and centre for all the players as well.
"It'll be a continuous cycle like that through until the world cup."
Larkham said he was very proud of the number of Wallabies the Brumbies have produced, Blake Schoupp the newest Canberra star to earn selection as one of six uncapped players named.
Another 12 Brumbies will join Schoupp at the Gold Coast camp. Larkham wasn't concerned by those ACT players notably left out of Jones' training squad, such as flyhalf Noah Lolesio.
World Cup-winning former Wallaby Larkham urged those omitted from the Wallabies camp squad to heed Jones' call to force their selection by showcasing their ability each week in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.
"The players have to really focus on what they need to achieve within their teams, and there'll be that little bit of added pressure in the background, making sure they're performing to get that opportunity to play in the World Cup," Larkham said.
"It only comes around once every four years and it's very special to players at the top level."
"There's still half a Super Rugby competition to go and Test matches before the World Cup starts," he added.
"So there's a long way to go for all the players who were picked in that 33, and all the players that weren't picked in that 33 as well."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
