The Canberra Raiders have been dragged into the Wests Tigers' Anzac jersey controversy following claims their 2022 Anzac jersey also featured a stock image of a US soldier.
Wests were forced to withdraw this year's Anzac jersey from sale, refund people who'd bought them and then redesign it at a massive loss following the revelations.
The Raiders have contacted their jersey supplier ISC, who designed it, but won't know anything further until next week because they're closed for Easter.
MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
They wore it against Penrith in round seven last year and it featured a soldier's image similar to that of a US marine found on the Shutterstock website.
The Raiders declined to comment further.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
