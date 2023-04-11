This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
There are disturbing tremors from afar.
I read in the Financial Times that one of the world's biggest accountancy firms is still trying to sort out issues arising from what should have been a staggering revelation last year.
EY - formerly Ernst and Young, one of the so-called Big Four global accountancy firms - "agreed to a record $100 million settlement with the US securities regulator to resolve claims that dozens of its employees cheated on an ethics exam and that it misled investigators."
That's right: cheated on an ethics exam.
As the settlement with the regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, put it: "Over multiple years, a significant number of EY audit professionals cheated on the ethics component of the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam, as well as on a variety of other examinations required to maintain their CPA licenses."
Despite the dry legalise, it's jaw-dropping: accountants cheating on an ethics exam over many years.
There's no suggestion that any of this involved anyone outside the US but it does raise questions about how much the ways of thinking of big financial businesses have changed since the ingenuity and enterprise which brought us to disaster in 2008.
This matters because capitalism ticks along nicely when economies are growing. Companies borrow and invest and make profits and pay back the borrowing.
But when economies turn as they are now, debts can't be paid. Builders in Australia go broke; banks in America and Europe go under. The danger of "contagion" where fearful people ask for their money back from banks increases, exacerbating the problem.
The masters of the universe are already trying to persuade the rest of us lesser beings that tougher regulation really is very unnecessary. Trust us, is the message.
Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JP Morgan (another Wall Street mega institution) said that it "is extremely important that we avoid knee-jerk, whack-a-mole or politically motivated responses that often result in achieving the opposite of what people intended".
Bankers would say that, wouldn't they? They live up there in the stratosphere - Mr Dimon's remuneration in 2022 was US$34.5 million ($50 million). He is no doubt brilliant and honest - but his dislike of more regulation sits uneasily with our times.
Despite the great crash of 2008, a narrative that banks weren't to blame seems to have stuck. The finance industry, it seems, is a great believer in raw capitalism - except when things go wrong and its hands stretch out to taxpayers.
According to the New York Times, only one top banker ever went to jail over the great collapse of capitalism.
In contrast, the paper says: "After the crash of 1929, the Pecora Hearings seized upon public outrage, and the head of the New York Stock Exchange landed in prison. After the savings-and-loan scandals of the 1980s, 1100 people were prosecuted, including top executives at many of the largest failed banks. In the '90s and early aughts, when the bursting of the Nasdaq bubble revealed widespread corporate accounting scandals, top executives from WorldCom, Enron, Qwest and Tyco, among others, went to prison."
Capitalism is a marvelous thing. It has enabled - caused, even - amazing growth in living standards. Socialism is dead, if it was ever alive.
But don't put your faith in capitalists who say they really don't need any more of that oh-so-tiresome regulation.
THEY SAID IT: "Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen nineteen and six, result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pound ought and six, result misery." - Mr Micawber in David Copperfield by Charles Dickens.
"It seems clear that unfair or deceptive acts and practices by lenders resulted in the extension of many loans, particularly high-cost loans, that were inappropriate for or misled the borrower." - Ben Bernanke, chairman of the Federal Reserve (US central bank) on July 14, 2008.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
