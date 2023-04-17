The Canberra Times
Recipes from Andaza: A memoir of food, flavour and freedom in the Pakistani kitchen, by Sumayya Usmani

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 18 2023 - 5:00am
Chicken boti tikka, Bundoo Khan style. Picture by Alicia Taylor
Award-winning food writer Sumayya Usmani's stunning memoir conjures a story of what it was like growing up in Pakistan and how the women in her life inspired her to trust her instincts in the kitchen.

