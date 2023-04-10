The three large meatballs sit proudly on top of the creamy herb pesto and house-made, herb-infused tagliatelle. The meatballs themselves are undoubtedly the hero of the dish and are packed full of the flavour of the unexpected kind. Yes, there is the chilli jam - which gives a subtle heat to the meatball - but it's the inclusion of the dried currants that give them this delightful sweetness. The pasta itself is cooked beautifully, and I love the creamy herb pesto, so much so that I would have loved a little extra drizzled over the meatballs. Not because the meatballs needed a sauce - they could stand on their own - but because I think it would have tied everything nicely together.