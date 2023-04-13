At 6pm on Wednesday April 19 at ANCA Gallery in Dickson, The world folding in upon itself, will open. In this solo exhibition of recent work, Shanti Shea An approaches questions of folding and mirroring within painting. The exhibition will run until May 7, 2023. See: anca.net.au.
Subtitled Tony Tuckson - drawing into painting, this exhibition at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery has been curated by Terence Maloon and Tony Oates. The artist's reputation has grown since his death in 1973 and the works on paper in this exhibition are drawn from a residue in the Tuckson estate.The official opening of the exhibition will take place on Thursday, April 20 at 6pm and will be launched by writer and broadcaster David Marr. No registrations are required for this event. On Friday, April 21 at noon, join artist Steven Harvey in conversation with exhibition curators Terence Maloon and Tony Oates. Registrations: synergy-talk-dhg.eventbrite.com.au. The exhibition is on until June 18, 2023. See: dhg.anu.edu.au.
The ensemble's concert on Friday, April 21 at 7.30pm, Sweet Melodies & Angry Tempests, showcases Canberra soloists, Sally Walker and John Ma in a program of arias and concerti, with music by Vivaldi, Handel, Bach, Telemann, Marcello, Tartini and Jacopo Peri. It's on at Gandel Hall in the National Gallery of Australia. See: trybooking.com/CEBTA.
On Sunday, April 16 at 2pm in Gandel Hall, National Gallery of Australia, CSO philanthropy manager Sally Walker will host an event in which the Canberra Symphony Orchestra's chief conductor and artistic director, Jessica Cottis will discuss her life and career. This is a free event but donations are encouraged. Register at cso.org.au.
ArtSound FM and Papermoon Theatre Company will present a staged reading of Kenneth Grahame's The Wind in the Willows - about Mole, Ratty, Bager and Mr Toad - in the gardens of the Manuka Arts Centre at 1pm on Sunday, April 16, 2023. 1 The play is a shorter version of the radio production that aired last year. Bring your own chair or blanket. Tickets are $15 (under 16 free) and available at the gate.
Shakespeare's thriller follows the story of Macbeth, a Scottish warrior who is drawn by ambition, his wife and the prophecy of three Weird Sisters to murder his king and seize the throne. The play is presented by Bell Shakespeare at The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, at various dates and times until April 22, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
American playwright Neil LaBute's bristling comic drama focuses on the obsession with physical appearance and centres on four friends and lovers who become increasingly dissatisfied with their dead-end lives and each other. The play is on at The Mill Theatre at Dairy Road and presented by Lexi Sekuless Productions. It contains coarse language and is on at various times and on various dates from April 19 to May 6, 2023. See: humanitix.com.
Prepare to experience live magic, illusions and stunts with Showmen - a supergroup of conjurers, tricksters, comedians, illusionists, daredevils, dancers and more. Mike Tyler, Christopher Wayne, Apollo Jackson, Josh Norbido and Joel Fenton have collectively performed in more than 300 cities around the globe and to millions on TV. Recommended for adults, teens, and children aged seven years and up. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Saturday, April 15 at 2pm and 6.45pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
