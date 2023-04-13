Subtitled Tony Tuckson - drawing into painting, this exhibition at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery has been curated by Terence Maloon and Tony Oates. The artist's reputation has grown since his death in 1973 and the works on paper in this exhibition are drawn from a residue in the Tuckson estate.The official opening of the exhibition will take place on Thursday, April 20 at 6pm and will be launched by writer and broadcaster David Marr. No registrations are required for this event. On Friday, April 21 at noon, join artist Steven Harvey in conversation with exhibition curators Terence Maloon and Tony Oates. Registrations: synergy-talk-dhg.eventbrite.com.au. The exhibition is on until June 18, 2023. See: dhg.anu.edu.au.