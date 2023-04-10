Essential workers including nurses, ambulance officers, firefighters and child and aged care staff risk being priced out of the ACT by high housing costs as rising rents consume a growing chunk of their take-home pay, according to a report.
The study, undertaken by Anglicare Australia for the Everybody's Home campaign, found full-time workers in vital occupations including cleaning, teaching, caring, delivery and retail faced spending 70 per cent or more of their income on rent.
Even better paid emergency workers such as ambulance officers and firefighters faced spending around 60 per cent of their pay on rent, the report found.
Everybody's Home spokesperson Maiy Azize said while the problem was particularly acute in Canberra, it was replicated around the country as soaring housing costs made it increasingly hard for essential workers to live in the communities in which they worked.
"Canberra's rental affordability problem for essential workers far outstrips the national average results," Ms Azize said. "This could mean that many essential workers in lower paid sectors such as aged care and childcare could be forced to live in surrounding regions in NSW, commuting into Canberra."
The report found that, across the country, essential workers in 15 frontline occupations were increasingly having to devote well in excess of 30 per cent of their household budget to housing costs, putting more and more under financial stress.
"These Australians are on the frontline of Australia's housing crisis," Ms Azize said.
"With soaring costs and vacancy rates at record lows, many have turned to desperate measures to keep up with rents. Others are forced to live for years and even decades in share homes, or find themselves couch-surfing with friends and family because they can't find a home.
"Our calculations suggest that essential workers in single households are likely to be in serious financial stress with little or no savings buffer, while workers in coupled households are likely to be financially dependent on a partner's income."
READ MORE:
The release of the report comes as the federal government is battling to win support for its signature policy to increase the supply of affordable housing, the Housing Australia Future Fund (HAFF).
Under the government's plan, earnings from the $10 billion fund would be used to build and purchase 30,000 social and affordable homes over five years.
But legislation to establish the fund has become bogged down in Parliament in the face of objections from the Opposition, the Greens and crossbench MPs, including ACT senator David Pocock.
The Opposition has criticised the funding model, while the Greens and Senator Pocock have said the scheme falls far short of what is needed to address the national shortage of affordable housing.
Ms Azize echoed their criticisms, arguing the government needed to build 25,000 homes a year to tackle the shortfall.
The Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union has also weighed in on the issue, with national secretary Zach Smith describing affordable housing as a "top line" concern for his members.
"Australia is on the precipice of a social housing cliff with more and more workers teetering on the edge," Mr Smith said.
"We've made it abundantly clear to the federal government that more ambition is needed on building social housing."
Housing Minister Julie Collins has said the HAFF is part of a range of government measures aimed at alleviating the housing crisis, including the National Housing Infrastructure Facility and the negotiation of a National Housing Accord to build one million new homes.
The minister has accused those blocking the HAFF legislation of making the situation worse.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.