When Amy Brinker runs in the Canberra Times Marathon this weekend, she will be honouring those affected by the Boston Marathon bombings - just as she was.
She didn't initially enter the race with the intention of doing so, but she realised after applying the marathon falls on the day after the tenth anniversary of the fatal bombings back in 2013.
On April 15, 2013, Ms Brinker and her twin sister Sarah travelled from their home at the time in San Francisco to participate in the Boston Marathon.
The marathon is held every Patriots' Day holiday to memorialise the battles of the American War of Independence.
With two parents passionate about running, Ms Brinker said she and her sister had been into a variety of sports throughout their younger years.
"For the Boston Marathon, you actually have to qualify within a timeframe to get in, and we both qualified to participate in 2013," she said.
Ms Brinker's parents had also travelled to Boston to watch the race, and the atmosphere in the lead up to it was electric.
She completed the race five minutes ahead of her sister, and waited on the finish line before meeting up with family and friends to celebrate their achievements.
They were all staying in a hotel together just two blocks away from the finish line, and as they began walking back to their accommodation, they heard the explosions.
"We were on a high after finishing the race, so it took a while to realise what was really going on," Mr Brinker said.
"It was such a horrible, loud noise, and things pretty quickly became quite chaotic."
Around 2.50pm, two pressure-cooker bombs hidden in bags filled with shrapnel exploded near the finish line, with more than 5600 runners still in the race.
A 23-year-old woman, another 29-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy died as a result of the blasts, with a further 260 people sustaining injuries and 16 losing limbs.
Ms Brinker said it wasn't immediately clear what was going on, and rumours quickly spread around the city as concern grew exponentially.
People even began to tell the family to avoid entering any tall buildings in case of future blasts.
For days, the city was put into lockdown as the marathon bombers remained at large.
After shooting and killing a police officer and taking a civilian hostage after stealing his car, 19-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his 26-year-old brother Tamerlan were eventually found to be solely responsible for the blasts.
Ms Brinker said she was lucky to have left the city the day after the events. But that is not all she thanks her lucky stars for.
"I can only say how lucky we were to be walking away from the finish line when the bombs went off ... if it was twenty minutes earlier it would have been a whole different story," she said.
She said marathons weren't ruined for her as a result of her experiences in Boston, but rather that she appreciates them on a whole new level instead.
"Marathons themselves are a celebration of the human body and what it can achieve, and we were definitely some of the lucky ones," she said.
Since Boston, Ms Brinker has kept up with her marathon running, competing in the Maine Marathon in October of the same year.
With COVID delaying marathons for such a long time, she said she is excited about giving the Canberra Times Marathon a go for the first time.
"It's a major coincidence around the marathon falling at the same time as Boston, but it has become a way for me to honour that day," she said.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
