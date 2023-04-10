Have we forgotten everything we learned about COVID-19?

The Canberra Times does well to highlight the upcoming COVID-19 surge as a front page article ("Canberra schools, hospitals, businesses brace for new COVID-19 wave", canberratimes.com.au, April 9).
Reading the article does not give me confidence that anything to curb the surge is being put in place.
Instead the public are warned that staff shortages in schools are likely, that café owners are boosting their staff to compensate for loss of staff due to illness, and that the Canberra Health Services chief Dave Peffer is going to review what changes might have to be put in place.
It feels like a tsunami is coming and we are still playing on the beach.
COVID-19 is transmitted in aerosols as we breathe and it is well-researched that removal of the virus requires adequate ventilation, air purification and/or N95 respirator masks.
That COVID-19 is being contracted within wards in hospitals is a disgrace. Staff in restaurants and cafes could limit transmission to themselves and patrons by wearing N95 masks. Wearing a mask when entering public indoor settings should be obvious and not one that needs to be "considered".
Have we learned nothing in the past three years?
Blaming the fire that caused the destruction of the Hume recycling centre on "incorrect disposal of batteries in household recycling" as the ACT government has done is like blaming a toddler for falling into an unfenced swimming pool.
The potential for flammable materials accidentally or deliberately placed into recycling bins creating fires in recycling centres is well-known.
The Hume centre had a floor area over three times larger than the threshold Fire and Rescue NSW set for the size of facilities requiring an automatic sprinkler system; yet it had none.
As ACT Fire and Rescue's report noted, the facility had experienced previous fires, and as this newspaper has reported, WorkSafe described safety breaches, including of fire control protocols as "significant" when temporarily shutting the centre.
Unless the ACT government doesn't care whether recycling in Canberra is continually disrupted by accidents or pyromaniacs it needs to take responsibility for the fire-safety compliant design and operation of the centre.
We respect the concerns of our valued firefighters over the risks of EV charging at apartment blocks ('Firefighters call for building review over battery charging risk,' canberratimes.com.au, April 9).
Hopefully safety regulations will be soon put into place to minimise this risk. Fortunately these fires are quite a rare occurrence. According to research by Auto Insurance EZ, for example, EVs had about 25 fires per 100,000 sales, petrol vehicles were 1530 fires per 100,000 sales and hybrids had the most at about 3474 per 100,000 sales.
Petrol cars carry their own risks, one being an instant fireball in a collision. Petrol fumes are also a proven health hazard. They can cause serious heart and lung problems.
Vehicle pollution is a major contributor to global warming, helping to fuel the megafires of 2019 to 2021. In future, solid-state batteries will be used in EV manufacture. Their fire risk is negligible. We need to look at the big picture as regards EV safety.
At a time when the ACT government is promoting the uptake of EVs, we see recently completed apartment complexes with underground parking, but no power points. Who approved those development applications?
Now the developers want to take this a step further by reducing car parking spaces.
Who is running this city? The government or the developers?
As the debate on the Voice, in all its positive and negative forms, continues and particularly in light of recent policy refinements and legislative developments, our Indigenous brothers and sisters continue to suffer, particularly in Alice Springs and the Northern Territory, more broadly.
Those in many remote and regional areas around the country suffer enormously in social, political, educational, housing and health matters, with seemingly no or negligible results.
As we are inundated with both print and electronic information on the Voice of varying veracity, credibility, partiality and emotion, I pondered - doesn't making representations imply that those making them are "representatives"? Yet, the "representatives" at press conferences and interviews, the working groups, politicians, Indigenous leaders and individuals who routinely feature are educated, articulate and well-presented.
Are they truly 'representative'? If the Voice is going to be truly representative and transformational for all our indigenous brothers and sisters, when will we hear the representations from those seemingly out-of-control Indigenous youth in Alice Springs or the family living on a concrete slab under a tarpaulin in, ironically, a place called Utopia and others in similar appalling and unacceptable circumstances?
Has anyone directly asked them what the Voice is, whether they in fact are aware of it and how it will make a difference to their lives?
As a (now retired) lawyer, my specialty was not constitutional law. But I studied this at law school. It was abundantly clear that the federal constitution as our governing document was akin to Magna Carta. It set out a charter of rights for the creation, operation and governance of laws enacted by the federal government, open to challenge in the High Court. It has sacrosanct foundation of equality.
The Voice attempts to create a unique class of people in the constitution who claim they deserve special treatment because of wrongs to their ancestors which can be used by activists to further their demands.
Surely the real game should be much more targeted action to counter the enduring and massive disadvantage gap?
I don't mind at all that the Aboriginal Voice to Parliament issue is to be taken to the people of Australia. However, I really would appreciate it if our current Green-Labor ACT government would listen to the voice of so many Canberrans who are fed up with the disgraceful state of our healthcare system, our detention system, the cost of living, housing for the underprivileged, meaningless "community consultation", the cost of light rail and the abysmal state of so many of our roads.
Come on, Canberrans. You are the voice. Let the ACT government know of your displeasure at the next election.
I would like to give a big shout out to the staff from the Eye Clinic at the Canberra Hospital.
Recently I had a post-cataract surgery complication which necessitated a night visit to the eye clinic.
After many tests and some surgery I went home and returned the next day for further tests and check-ups.
Throughout these visits we were treated with care, kindness, respect and professionalism. All our questions were answered openly and fully. I cannot speak too highly of the staff and the care we received.
Thank you to all at the Eye Clinic at the Canberra Hospital who cared for me. Long may you treat patients in the Canberra region.
The Civic pool has become, almost literally, something of a political football ("Future of Civic pool to be set this year: Barr" March 30, p3, and "Pool factored into infrastructure plan" March 30, p30).
The Chief Minister, having opted out from an earlier proposal for an inner city stadium on the pool site, now contemplates a "concert arena" there.
He acknowledges that, were this to be so, the Civic pool would need to go elsewhere. But where?
Barr is to be congratulated for now confirming that Civic, with its growing urban population, does indeed need a pool. A community pool offers exercise, sport and relaxation for the city-dwellers.
If Civic is to have a pool and a "concert arena" why not simply find an appropriate site for the "concert arena"?
There are many cost, time and community advantages to leaving the Civic pool where it is. The layout of the existing pools (50 metres, diving and toddlers) is excellent, as is access by public transport on Constitution Avenue and walking from nearby apartments and the soon-to-be UNSW campus in Reid.
The change rooms and gym are showing their age and their upgrade would be most welcome. However, the quoted two-year shutdown of the pool to bring it up to standard seems severe.
Good news with the Albanese government pledging a big injection of funds for the NLA and specific funds to maintain Trove. After years of Coalition neglect, at last we have a federal government which is starting to take the non-AWM cultural institutions seriously. Hopefully there will be further announcements for the NGA and NMA.
Why can't people just enjoy the beauty and tranquillity of Lake Burley Griffin without the intrusion of seaplanes? Some of our footpaths have been taken over by e-scooters, as has some airspace by drones, detrimentally impacting walkers and some residents. Does everything have to be commercialised these days?
More battery disposal locations are definitely needed. I took my 2.5 kilogram tomato tin full of double- and triple-A batteries to a battery retail outlet in Belconnen. I was told they could not accept the batteries unless I sticky taped the ends.
So now ministers are responsible for what householders toss out in their trash (Gordon Soames, Letters, April 10). That's a new twist on the Westminster system. Of late it's been hard enough to get ministers to even take responsibility for their departments.
So Peter Dutton thinks veering ever further too the right is the way to save the Libs? If he manages to kill the Voice his name will live in infamy. It will be the albatross around the LNP's neck forever.
Barr is dreaming if he thinks most Canberrans would support developers cutting car spaces by 30 per cent in new unit blocks. We love public transport but we also need cars for flexible work and a host of family and leisure reasons. Please, wake up!
The Voice referendum debate is getting heated, nasty and divisive. It's funny that a proposal to close the gap between the Indigenous community and the rest of the population is creating division and dissent. Everyone has a right to their stance on this issue. Please respect the views of others.
On Sunday, viewers of the Marxist and atheistic natural broadcaster were served hours on end of the Pope doing some Easter ritual. This was apparently more important than the sports news, the national news and, given it went 30 minutes over time, world news. Meantime, the commercial channels were selling products.
I'd be less reverent about experts, Eric Hunter (Letters, April 9). Einstein was proven wrong about a static universe. Tulip prices in the 17th century and The South Sea Bubble in the 18th didn't do the experts much good. You're championing a bloke whose argument for "Yes" is "it's the right thing for all of us". That doesn't make him a deep thinker.
