Have we forgotten everything we learned about COVID-19?

I don't mind at all that the Aboriginal Voice to Parliament issue is to be taken to the people of Australia. However, I really would appreciate it if our current Green-Labor ACT government would listen to the voice of so many Canberrans who are fed up with the disgraceful state of our healthcare system, our detention system, the cost of living, housing for the underprivileged, meaningless "community consultation", the cost of light rail and the abysmal state of so many of our roads.