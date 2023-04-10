As Brooks Koepka showed at The Masters, it's one thing to hold the lead going into the final day of a tournament, and quite another to come away with victory.
But there would be no final-round capitulation from 19-year-old Angelo Bourandanis at the ACT Amateur Championships on Monday.
The aspiring club professional led by four after Sunday and managed to close out a comfortable victory at his home course, finishing the 54-hole tournament at eight-under, five shots ahead of fellow Royal Canberra member Anthony Still.
The duo both proved home course knowledge was invaluable in challenging windy conditions over the weekend.
Much of the field from Canberra and interstate were vying for national amateur order of merit points, which rank the top players in the country.
The victory is the biggest of Bourandanis' career since taking up the sport at the age of 13 under the guidance of his grandmother.
"This is my first major amateur win," the plus-two handicapper said.
"It felt pretty good to get it done because it was a decent field.
"I felt a little bit of pressure on the first tee, but I was OK after that.
"I was hitting it pretty well, so I just needed to roll in a few putts."
A clutch birdie putt on the 14th hole was the highlight of his impressive short game over the three days, helping him to be the only player to shoot under par in every round.
Bourandanis will take his form into the pennant semi-finals and Royal Canberra club championships in the coming weeks, while working towards his goal of becoming a golf coach working in the pro shop.
"I don't think being a touring pro is for me," he said.
"I'm more into the coaching and club-fitting side of golf, which I think is more interesting."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.