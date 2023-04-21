I was lolling about at home the other day, kicking back on the couch with a good book (Lowbridge by Lucy Campbell, it's out soon, stay tuned), when I noticed the cobwebs. Up in the corner of my living room ceiling. And then I noticed the ones outside on the windows, noticed all the garden debris on my deck outside, noticed the dirt on the windows, noticed the floor needed a mop and a few things were collecting dust.
And then I went back to my book.
Anyone who knows me knows I believe that cleanliness is next to godliness.
A clean house is a sign of a clean mind. My idea of mess is another's interpretation of minimalistic living. Everything has its place.
So why have I become such a sloth when it comes to housework?
Maybe it has something to do with my current relationship status.
Research out of the United States, which tracked 20,000 mothers between the years 2003 and 2012, has dispelled the common assumption that single mothers are burdened with more housework than married women.
The data showed married women spent on average 2.95 hours a day on housework, compared to 2.41 hours for unmarried women.
Unmarried women also found an extra 10 minutes per day for leisure activities, and got 13 minutes more sleep.
The researchers discovered married women were more likely to "perform gender" in relationships.
"Married mothers increase housework in part to meet expectations about home-cooked meals, clean clothes, and well-kept houses - behavior integral to contemporary definitions of appropriate behavior for wives and mothers," authors Joanna Pepin, Liana C. Sayer, and Lynne M. Casper wrote.
"Marriage remains a gendered institution that ratchets up the demand for housework and childcare through essentialist beliefs that women are naturally focused on home and hearth," the authors wrote, concluding that married women are prioritising housework over leisure time or sleep as they conform to societal expectations around gender.
Now I pride myself on my domestic godliness, a well-kept house full of home-cooked meals and clean clothes, is a proper home.
But so is one full of love and laughter, and nights eating out of bowls on the lounge while we watch a movie, and spending time on a weekend enjoying each other's company rather than vacuuming or cleaning showers.
Did I spend time doing housework, when I was married, because that's what I thought was expected? Was I trying to prove I was a good wife, a good housewife, a good mother, by ironing pillowcases and business shirts? Was this a way of showing the family that I cared, or was it just some gender pattern I fell into?
I was talking to a young friend the other day, about to take the giant step of moving in with her boyfriend. I don't want to do his washing, she told me. And that struck me as odd. When does the washing become his, or yours, is there communal washing, like bed sheets and tea towels?
But she was obviously aware of "doing gender" in her own fresh relationship.
The only advice I had for her was to talk about roles and responsibilities. Find out how to care for each other.
And later that night, after I got over the irony of people coming to me for relationship advice, I started to think about that concept of whether "keeping house" is a way of showing that you care. In my mind, I think it is. I have always wanted my family's home to be comfortable and safe and welcoming.
So I wonder why, lately, things have fallen by the wayside. Surely I, living on my own mostly now, can give myself that same gift? Are the dusty shelves and grubby bench a sign that I've lost some pride in myself, in my home?
Or is it a matter of different priorities? I love that feeling when I do manage to whip through the house, it doesn't take that long at all. But I know that, some days, a good book, or a walk, or a day at the beach is a better way to spend a day.
Now if you'll excuse me, I'm getting the ladder out to deal with those cobwebs. Time to blow them away.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
