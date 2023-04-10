But maybe it's not just the politicians. Maybe the public relations and communications advisers need to take a bit of responsibility here. After all, party pollies receive media training either directly or indirectly from the PR team in how to handle those tricky questions that actually require a real response. The craft of the non-answer is one honed by professionals and enacted by the representatives of our people on a daily basis. I read an article recently that called this "Pollyfilla" and frankly, a more appropriate term I couldn't come up with.