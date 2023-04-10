We must do more to stop road carnage

The tragic deaths of four people in a head-on collision on the Barton Highway early on Good Friday is a devastating reminder that despite remarkable strides in vehicle safety the road toll continues to rise.
By late Monday afternoon, when millions of families were heading back home after the Easter break, at least 14 people had been killed in vehicle accidents around the country.
This is a disastrous outcome. It gives cause to fear that the 2023 national road toll could exceed 2022's 1187 road deaths, itself the highest number in five years. The ACT's 18 deaths in 2022 was a 63.6 per cent increase on 2021.
Almost 14,000 people have lost their lives in road accidents since the start of 2012. That is the population of a country town.
This is totally unacceptable given the improvements in vehicle safety, including collision-avoidance technology, autonomous emergency braking - mandatory on all new cars sold since March, and the evolution of airbag technology over the past two decades.
Anyone travelling in a motor vehicle manufactured in the last decade now has a far greater chance of surviving a crash than ever before. So, given much of this technology is designed to avoid accidents, and that a majority of "accidents" are the preventable consequences of driver error, why are so many people dying?
The reasons are many and varied. They include a serious underinvestment in road infrastructure over many decades. This, coupled with poor weather conditions, may well have been a factor in the Good Friday accident.
The Barton Highway is notoriously dangerous and has recorded far more deaths and serious accidents than equivalent stretches of road over the years.
One of the victims, Dianne Perry, "hated that road with a passion", her family says. She would try to avoid it whenever possible. She was on the road in Friday's difficult conditions only because the bridge that would take her via Sutton was damaged.
Despite an almost exponential growth in traffic volumes driven in large part by Canberra's two decade long population boom authorities have been slow to undertake the necessary upgrades.
Highway duplication works along the "mad mile" on the approaches to Hall are many months away from completion and additional duplication work between Hall, Murrumbateman and Yass could take decades.
Another factor identified as a possible contributor to the soaring death toll is the heavy reliance on fixed and mobile speed cameras by states and territories as so-called "road safety measures".
While it is true a signposted speed camera may cause motorists to slow down momentarily the reality is they are too often simply revenue-raising devices.
An unnamed former senior highway patrol officer was recently quoted on an automotive website as saying: "Most road deaths occur in regional areas or the open road. Most speed cameras and speed enforcement is done in metropolitan areas where governments can rake in the most money.
"The 'speeding under 10km/h over the limit is dangerous' message is also a lie ... people who are killed at these modest speeds had a crash for other reasons: because they were drunk; drug-affected; banned from driving; or had an unsafe or unregistered car.
"That group (is) by far the biggest menace on the roads. Not mums and dads going to work every day."
Given the current approaches, the federal government's National Road Safety Strategy targets of reducing road deaths by 50 per cent and serious injuries by 30 per cent from 2018-2022 levels by 2030 are unlikely to be met.
