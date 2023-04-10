ACT Brumbies' starting flanker Rory Scott is a man of few words and never willing to talk himself up publicly, but comparisons made between him and legendary Wallaby David Pocock do evoke his passion for the No.7 jersey.
"[Pocock] was a great player so it's an honour to be compared to him," Scott said after hearing of the observation from rugby media upon his re-signing for another two seasons.
"As a seven you've got to be hard on the ball - quality in that area - that's a key part of the position."
And that's exactly what Scott has demonstrated in his 23 games for the Brumbies, starting six so far this season.
Scott revealed that Pocock was actually one of the selling points the Brumbies used when they recruited the Marist College alum into their academy, and early in his career at the club he was even given the former Wallaby's gym program.
"When I first signed they put [Pocock] down as a big point of why I should sign - 'He'll help you out'. But obviously he didn't stick around much longer than that," Scott said.
Pocock left the Brumbies after the 2019 season and played in Japan the following year before retiring in 2020 and commencing his career in politics.
"He was one of the many great sevens the Brumbies have had and it's awesome to know the history of the good back-rowers here," Scott said.
The 22-year-old shared his appreciation of the top flankers that have come before him, and is determined to continue his development with a "competitive" current back-row group of Luke Reimer, Rob Valetini, Pete Samu, Ed Kennedy and Jahrome Brown.
Last year Scott was one of eight Brumbies in the Australia A squad that toured Japan.
It gave him a taste of international rugby, and being surrounded by 13 Wallabies and coached by an Australian great in Stephen Larkham, there's a green and gold path at the Brumbies for Scott to pursue.
The latest camp squad released by new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has sparked the Australians in the Super Rugby Pacific competition to lift, and like most young players Scott has one eye on the World Cup.
However the Canberran product is also realistic about his Wallabies chances and prefers to focus on continuing to perform with the Brumbies - for now.
"Everyone who plays in Australia has that goal deep down somewhere... but it's not for right now, so I just live in the moment," he said.
That puts the seventh-placed Fijian Drua in Scott's more immediate firing line as the Brumbies welcome the internationals to Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
"They're a good side," the flanker said.
"They're very physical, and have a lot of great rugby qualities about them.
"The coaches upstairs have put together a game plan for us and we'll do our best to execute that."
The Brumbies will be full of confidence after their decisive win over the Reds in Brisbane last week, but Larkham is prepared for a tough match against the talented Fijians.
"A lot of those guys will go through to the World Cup playing for Fiji," Larkham told The Canberra Times. "They're a very dangerous outfit. They've found a pretty good combination this year and improved on their performances from last year.
READ MORE A.C.T. BRUMBIES NEWS:
"We're aware of the unstructured threat that they pose to every opposition in this competition."
Larkham said he's expecting the clash will be an entertaining and physical encounter with the Drua's intimidating forward pack and back line.
"They're very skilful and so good at keeping the ball alive too," he said. "So it's not only going to be physical, I'm sure it's going to be fast and exciting as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.