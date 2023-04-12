There's been a minor to-do over the title of this film. Suffice it to say the literal meaning in Spanish is "suck".
Chupa could be taken as one of those self-defeating titles like Trash or Don't Suck just begging for mockery but it's not that bad. It's one of those mediocre flicks you might stumble across while poking around for something the kids could watch.
Chupa is short for chupacabra. It's a mythical Mexican creature that looks like what you might get if you blended a dog, a cat, a bat and a gremlin, a furry flying creature that looks cute but has sharp teeth.
We'll come back to it shortly.
The story is set in the mid-1990s, presumably because mobile phones might have hurried the story along at more than one point.
Our hero is Alex (Evan Whitten), a 13-year-old boy who lives in Kansas City with his widowed Mexican mother. Alex is uncomfortable with his Mexican heritage - he is bullied at school for the food he brings and doesn't want to learn Spanish. He busies himself with his video game as a coping mechanism.
Alex's father had planned to take him to Mexico for the first time to meet his family. Travelling alone, Alex meets his grandfather Chava (Demian Becher) and two cousins, boisterous wrestling fan Memo (Nickolas Verdugo) - who speaks little English - and feisty Luna (Ashley Chiara).
Things are initially a little awkward and take a turn for the weird on the first night when Alex wakes up to find a chupacabra cub licking a cut on his hand.
He got off lightly: according to the folklore, they kill goats and drink their blood. But this is not a horror movie and there's a sense that a bond is forming - the critter was separated from its family.
We know this because we've seen how it happened. Quinn (Christian Slater) is hunting the chupacabra as he believes it to have healing powers that will revolutionise medicine. He chased a mother who hid her child (the creature we meet) after she was injured.
This is the least satisfying aspect of the film - although Quinn is portrayed as a bad guy, his motives don't seem evil, despite vague talk of him answering to people who won't appreciate failure. It's an underwritten and thankless role for Slater, who plays it straight, and the resolution of this storyline is unsatisfactory.
The film is stronger when it focuses on the family - the actors work well together as the cousins get to know each other and worry about their grandfather - a former lucha libre champion who still has his wrestling mask and cape. He is getting forgetful but wants to maintain his independence on his ranch. Even so, there are some moments that are a bit silly.
As for the creature itself, the special effects used to bring it to life are variable but overall not bad. There's a well-done climactic encounter involving a great height that spooked me (a confessed acrophobe).
Chupa's director, Jonas Cuaron, is the son of writer-director Alfonso Cuaron (they collaborated on the script for the latter's Gravity). The film, with its fluid shots and likeable performances, is better directed than it is written. Four writers are credited with story and/or screenplay. Presumably Jonas Cuaron had a hand in it too, and there's a too-many-cooks feeling. The story is a bit generic and cliched despite sensitive handling of feelings and the cultural aspects of the story.
It feels churlish to criticise the film, with its likeability and positive messages about family and heritage, but it's not memorable.
