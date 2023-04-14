The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Review

Review: Mafia Mamma, starring Toni Collette, is an over-the-top take on a delicious idea

By Jane Freebury
April 14 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mafia Mamma. Two stars. MA15+. 101 minutes.

It is a delicious idea, nearly as good as home-made pasta. A middle-aged working mum in California gets a mysterious call from a stranger telling her that her presence is required at a funeral in Rome. She barely knew the grandfather who has died, but it's implied that the trip to Italy is an offer that she can't refuse. It will be the first of many.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.