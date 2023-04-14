Italy beckons, but Kristin needs a shove to send her on her way. This is delivered by her good friend Jenny (Sophia Nomvete) in a talking-to at the gym during a workout. Putting herself first is the hardest thing for Kristin, who does everything for everyone. In a riff on the wishy-washy mantra that author Elizabeth Gilbert delivered in her best-selling book, Eat, Pray, Love, Jenny says it's time for Kristin to put her life aside for a while, head off on an overseas trip, and get laid.