Suzume. PG. 121 minutes. Four stars.
There's a real sameness to much of the stuff that finds its way to our screens lately, both big and small.
My other half has been living on a steady diet of Netflix serial killer documentaries of the "Her legs were cut off" variety, while it seems that every other film and series hitting the screens is a young adult fantasy unsuccessfully hoping to fill the void left behind by Harry Potter and Game of Thrones.
So it's wonderfully refreshing to be reminded that good storytelling within emotionally grounded filmmaking is still happening, and if my almost-full opening night screening of this new Japanese anime film Suzume says anything, audiences hungry for this kind of film will actually leave their couches and pay money to see it in cinemas.
Suzume comes from reigning Japanese animation king Makoto Shinkai, creator of 2019's Weathering With You and 2016's Your Name, internationally successful fantasy films with teenage central characters.
High schooler Suzume (Nano Hara doing the voice work) was orphaned at a young age, living now with her aunt Tamaki (Eri Fukatsu) on the island of Kyushu.
On her bike riding to school one day she passes the handsome Souta (Hokuto Matsumura) and the two have a moment.
She follows him to an abandoned onsen where she discovers a door that looks on to a magical other world, and where she lifts out a rock that is actually the door's keystone.
That keystone turns into a white cat that runs away, and Suzume will spend the rest of the film chasing this cat as it was the only thing holding back a giant worm.
Souta explains to Suzume that these worms come from the other world and when they enter ours, they cause earthquakes and other natural disasters and that his family are "Closers" who work to contain these disasters.
But that darned cat turns Souta into a chair - it makes sense in the context of the film - and so Suzume must travel up the Japanese coast making up for her mistake of pulling out the keystone, all of which is bringing her closer to a childhood trauma tied to the loss of her mother.
What might sound like fantasy nonsense is really allegorical, as Shinkai captures the social anxiety felt by a nation of people who live on the edge of grinding tectonic plates like the Japanese people do, with that anxiety particularly felt by its young people.
Earthquake warnings sound throughout the film on the mobile phones of teenagers, and even though most of the film's characters cannot see these magical earthquake-bringing worms they feel the constant sense of foreboding.
We not only understand this sense of imminent disaster through the characters and narrative, we also witness evidence of disaster and losses past in the countryside locales Shikai's characters travel through.
Grasses grow though the left-behind foundations of abandoned towns, the remains of boats sit high on hilltops overlooking these scenes.
Shikai is not just hinting at landscapes familiar from the March 2011 tsunami.
He takes Suzume right into these places as she connects to memories of the loss of her mother.
Shinkai's filmmaking is, at times, glorious, particularly the sense of movement as his characters travel the length of the Japanese islands.But his characters particularly are still rooted in that toonish anime stylisation, sometimes adorably oddly drawn, or completely wrong in their perspective.
His screenplay is funny and goofy right up to the film's devastating last scenes, which punch you right in the gut - it's so powerful and not the level of resonance I was expecting from a romantic teen anime.
The film's music, by composer Kazuma Jinnouchi working with band Radwimps, kicks the film's road-movie moments along.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.