The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Review

Review: Makoto Shinkai's Suzume is an anime that's funny, goofy and powerful

By Cris Kennedy
Updated April 14 2023 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Suzume. PG. 121 minutes. Four stars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.