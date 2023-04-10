Declan Meredith had his first shot in the Super Rugby Pacific competition two weeks ago with the ACT Brumbies, and now he wants more.
The rookie fullback has been on a steady rise at the Brumbies since arriving from Queensland and was rewarded on Monday with a new two-year deal to remain at the club.
The 23-year-old earned his debut against the Crusaders, and despite the round five loss and the resting of star players which afforded him the game-time, Meredith is "very hungry" for more.
"I just want to keep playing week in and week out," he said.
"It's definitely lit the fire a lot brighter now. I'm very excited to get another crack soon."
That next opportunity for Meredith might come sooner than he thinks too with winger Corey Toole in concussion protocols following his brutal late collision with Queensland Reds lock Angus Blyth on the weekend.
In a disturbing scene in Brisbane, Toole was left stumbling moments after the high hit.
That means Toole will sit out the Brumbies' next match at home to the Fijian Drua on Friday night, and Meredith will be one player putting his hand up to step in.
"There's a lot of friendly competition," he said. "Everyone's fighting for a position out there so it's a little challenge for myself because the boys have been playing superb footy.
"Nothing is really handed out here - you have to try and earn it."
Meredith was one that coach Stephen Larkham has picked to have a "big future" at the Brumbies, and the outside-back credited former teammates Tom Banks and Jesse Mogg, as well as Tom Wright for helping him on a "pathway to keep improving".
The bigger hurdle for the next two seasons for the boy from the sunshine state will be dealing with the capital's notorious winters.
"I'm not going to lie, I'm starting to struggle even now as it's getting a bit cold again," Meredith said.
"I was loving the summer but now it's a struggle for us Queenslanders. A couple jumpers should do the job, though."
Melanie Dinjaski
