The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ben McDevitt's Helpem Fren tells story of Australia's intervention in Solomon Islands

PB
By Peter Brewer
April 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben McDevitt, with some of the weapons and ammunition seized during a 21-day amnesty during the 2003 peace-keeping mission. Picture supplied
Ben McDevitt, with some of the weapons and ammunition seized during a 21-day amnesty during the 2003 peace-keeping mission. Picture supplied

"If it all turns to crap, run like hell for the ocean."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.