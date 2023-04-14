"If it all turns to crap, run like hell for the ocean."
It was 20 years ago when former federal police assistant commissioner Ben McDevitt received this blunt advice from the Australian Defence Force, but he remembered it all too well.
From his years in the military and as a beat cop in Canberra, he remembered, too, involuntarily patting his empty hip where he would normally carry a sidearm.
But not for this particular mission.
Canberra-born and Marist Brothers-educated McDevitt, senior diplomat Nick Warner and Lieutenant General John Frewen had been about to board a Sea King helicopter to head directly into harm's way.
It was the military equivalent of going unarmed, deep into an enemy encampment, facing a foe armed to the teeth, with just wits and negotiation skills as their sole defence.
"It was risky operation, but it was a calculated risk," McDevitt, the first commander of the peace-keeping mission, recalled.
Offshore from the Weathercoast region of the Solomon Islands, aboard HMAS Manoora, fully kitted special ops soldiers were on the helo deck, ready to scramble at a moment's notice. But if things went bad onshore, McDevitt knew in his gut that the "run for the ocean" advice wouldn't buy enough time to save their lives.
The Weathercoast mission was a critical one. Local warlord Harold Keke, the self-proclaimed head of the Guadalcanal Liberation Front, controlled that remote region of the strife-torn Pacific islands.
By early 2003, rule of law had broken down completely in the Solomon Islands. A year before, 88 Australians had been killed in the Bali bombing attacks, heightening concern about the potential for terrorism should failed states emerge on our Pacific "doorstep".
After four years of attempting to stabilise his country and watching armed gangs roam the streets of the capital, prime minister Sir Allan Kemakeza ran out of options. He requested Australia's intervention.
It was never going to be an easy mission for the Australians. The Solomons comprises hundreds of islands, poverty was - and still is - rife among its 650,000 inhabitants. Less than 10 per cent of the population have regular access to electricity.
Harold Keke had murdered a local Catholic priest, Father Augustine Geve, who had been the elected member for the Guadalcanal region. He and his followers then "liberated" an armoury and a gold mine, and were fully equipped with fixed and light machineguns, assault rifles, explosives and cyanide, which Keke had threatened to use against the water supply of Honiara.
In the days leading up to the critical flight, there had been several alternative scenarios explored by the Australians, including sending troops in and extracting Keke by force. But dropping into jungle that the well-armed locals knew well was fraught with potential disaster.
Instead it was decided to walk softly and carry a big stick.
There was, too, a sense that Keke wanted to talk it out. He knew that the Australians, if provoked, had serious firepower and there had been correspondence, of sorts, exchanged between the two parties, although the messenger delivering them to the Weathercoast was thought to be a spy and badly beaten.
The Sea King landed without incident and the opposing groups, Keke and his three key lieutenants on one side and Warner, McDevitt and Frewen the other, retired to a small chapel nearby, sitting just a few metres apart. Also in the tiny room was the local priest, Father Silas Mai.
As they eyeballed each other across the narrow room Warner calmly explained the terms of surrender.
"It was a pretty tense meeting but we made it clear right from the outset there were to be no deals," McDevitt said.
"They would hand over the hostages, give up all the weapons, and Keke and his lieutenants to surrender to us.
"We told him when we returned again, it would be with a warrant for his arrest."
It was a pivotal moment in the Regional Assistance Mission to the Solomon Islands, codenamed Operation Helpem Fren.
Keke's subsequent arrest and weapons handover effectively brought to an end the internal strife which had torn the small Pacific nation apart and returned stability where there had been widespread corruption, manipulation, destruction and the slaughter of innocent civilians.
The peace-keeping intervention was a complex and at some $2 billion, a costly one for Australia, lasting some 14 years between 2003 and 2017. It took courage and commitment from successive governments to see it through.
And now, two decades on, the region faces another tipping point with China extending its influence in the region, economically and militarily. The wheel has turned yet again.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
