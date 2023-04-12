This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
I've just had the privilege of meeting the two sons and two daughters of Craig and Dianne Perry, the couple who died in the terrible crash on the Barton Highway north of Canberra on Good Friday.
For journalists, getting into contact with bereaved people is one of the hardest tasks. We risk being called vultures (usually with an adjective in front).
Just occasionally, though, we are welcomed because the bereaved family want to see their loved one honoured in public. Just occasionally.
Getting into contact with the bereaved requires restraint and care. On this paper, we might ask a family if they want to talk but be prepared to back off if there is any hint of a "no". We do not intrude where we are not wanted.
Craig and Dianne Perry's children wanted their love and gratitude to their parents known. The Facebook message came back that we could call a day later, and so we did.
One of the son's organised a group phone call where the love of their parents for the children and grandchildren shone out, as did their love for each other. (You've just got to look at the picture of the couple to see that they were in love until the moment they died).
I feel privileged to have witnessed such dignity in the bereaved family. And I feel better about humanity in hearing of the husband and wife who loved each other so much.
I have no doubt there is a lot of anger in their family, but none of it was voiced: just the love amid the grief.
There may be people who wonder if such a display of love adds much to human knowledge. Is it a news story?
I say categorically that it is. In a time of darkness and cynicism, stories reflecting a lack of cynicism deserve their place.
Sometimes you can read a newspaper and wonder if the world is a bleak place. Meeting the Perry family convinced me - reconvinced me - that there is a lot of goodness out there.
------------------------------------------
And a thought on a different matter:
As someone who has been on a diet for 40 or so years (since giving up rugby and discovering bacon and egg sandwiches), I'm the last person to listen to. I fight the flab but the flab seems to win. In fact, on the odd periods when I've done serious exercise in gyms - yes, I know: sad - my weight has gone up because it justifies a Big Breakfast.
But I thought I would pass on some advice from someone who should know.
Nick Fuller is an academic at the University of Sydney whose bio there says his role is "to identify and develop cost-effective treatments for the treatment and management of obesity and related physical and mental health disorders."
He's just published an article called "Does exercise help you lose weight?"
His answer is that it helps but don't rely on it. Exercise without dieting is hard work without much weight loss. The diet is the thing.
"Studies show you need to be doing about 60 minutes of moderate activity per day to achieve significant weight loss," Dr Fuller wrote.
But exercise helps keep weight off once the calories are cut down: "Relying on diet alone to lose weight will reduce muscle along with body fat, slowing your metabolism. So it's essential to make sure you've incorporated sufficient and appropriate exercise into your weight-loss plan to hold onto your muscle mass stores."
And exercise is good for us. It cuts the risk of heart disease and diabetes. It makes us feel better.
But you knew all that. I did - but that doesn't diminish the attraction of a bacon and egg sandwich (sometimes plural).
HAVE YOUR SAY: Is exercise too much like hard work? Do you have any advice on coping with bereavement? Do email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Garbage truck drivers went on strike in Sydney and Canberra, leaving rubbish uncollected in parts of the cities. Cleanaway workers stopped work for 24 hours as part of a campaign against longer shifts and a cut in overtime rates.
- The Dalai Lama, the Tibetans' 87-year-old spiritual leader, has apologised after footage showed him asking a young boy to "suck my tongue" at a public event. "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked his Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family," he said, in part, in a statement on the exiled leader's Twitter account, which has 19 million followers.
- The couple who died in the crash on the Barton Highway on Friday were the kindest, most loving parents anybody could wish for, according to their children. The family spoke of their grief and of their undying love for Craig and Dianne Perry.
THEY SAID IT: "There is no pain so great as the memory of joy in present grief" - Aeschylus.
"Tears are the silent language of grief" - Voltaire.
"There is a sacredness in tears. They are not the mark of weakness, but of power. They speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues. They are the messengers of overwhelming grief, of deep contrition, and of unspeakable love" - Washington Irving.
YOU SAID IT: My ruminations on capitalism got you going.
In response to my deliberately provocative assertion that socialism is dead, Heather wrote: "Socialism will never die. The reason for its failures lie in human greed."
Arthur says: "No one is worth more than $1 million. It is pure theft. Taxation rate should be 99 cents at least on any salary over $1 million. Socialism does not work because it creates its own collection of overpaid executives."
On the Global Financial Crisis, Bob said: "More bankers should have been jailed both here and there. And no one is worth an annual paycheck of $50 million."
Darryl agrees: "Nobody in the world deserves that sort of wage usually held back from underpaid employees. If the employees aren't doing their job then profits drop so give some of that fifty million to them."
Susan said: "Capitalism seems great when the market is in an upswing, but it doesn't look after everyone even then. Some people end up with obscene salaries while others barely make ends meet and others again, don't have enough basics to trim back on!"
And she remarks on John Hanscombe's views on cars: "My first car was a Fiat 500. It had a red light warning system rather than a petrol gauge, but it did have a sun roof! I learned a lot about driving in that car."
And she says astutely: "Love the Echidna. Keep the flag flying."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.