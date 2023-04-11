"Extreme high risk restricted" inmate. One could be forgiven for thinking this classification, afforded to some residents of our correctional establishments, is reserved for convicted terrorists or others sentenced for serious crimes.
One could similarly be forgiven for doubting this classification would be given to a family man with no criminal history, who has neither been convicted of nor charged with any offences and will not be charged with anything in this country.
Alas, one would be mistaken on both counts.
This was the classification of a naturalised Australian husband and father, a military veteran, and active member of a regional community who has been refused bail and is awaiting extradition to the United States on ill-defined and unlaid charges.
Whilst the classification of this Australian citizen has recently been downgraded, the conditions under which he is being held in custody are no less onerous.
Australia's extradition laws, particularly its highly restrictive provisions on bail, have been the subject of criticism on human rights grounds.
The sensitivity surrounding Australia's diplomatic relations with the United States - coincidentally, it comes at a time when we have been posturing to acquire nuclear submarines and strengthen our bilateral military ties - is undoubtedly the reason why bail is inevitably refused in matters involving our extradition treaty with the United States.
But Australia has ratified, yet conveniently not implemented into domestic law, another treaty - the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
That treaty expresses the right against arbitrary detention, a fact which has grounded the United Nations Human Rights Committee's criticism of Australia's extradition bail regime.
READ MORE:
Extradition is a political and diplomatic process, far removed from the inconvenience of the observance of fundamental human rights.
Bail is a casualty of that process.
The only "extreme high risk" posed in this case is the risk of damage to Australia's human rights record.
And, more importantly, it's a risk to the rights of this Australian father, his Australian wife and his Australian children, all of whom are collateral damage in this political game of diplomatic appeasement.
All Australians should be concerned about the legal precedent that such an extradition would create if it were successful.
