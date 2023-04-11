New Zealand international Madison Bartlett hopes the first multi-year deal of her NRLW career is a sign female players will soon become professional as she prepares to move to Canberra.
The Canberra Raiders added two more international players to their roster for their debut NRLW season on Tuesday, signing star wing duo Bartlett and Shakiah Tungai.
Bartlett has signed for two years after playing for three different clubs in the first three seasons of the women's competition, while Tungai rejected an offer from the North Queensland Cowboys to relocate to the capital.
Canberra is one of four expansions sides joining the competition this year.
The players are set for a pay bump over the next four years, with salary cap to rise from $900,000 to more than $1.5 million by 2027, and the minimum wage to jump from $30,000 to $50,600.
For now, Auckland-based Bartlett will continue to work outside of football when she moves to Canberra in the coming weeks and at the age of 28, she hopes the NRLW will be fully professional before she retires.
"I'm really lucky in terms of them being fairly flexible in the sense of being able to do something like work overseas," Bartlett said.
"I'm extremely privileged to be able to still work while [I pursue] my footy dreams and it's still in the building phase of getting towards being professional.
"I am really excited and pretty nervous actually, moving to a completely different team again.
"First multi-year deal which is very exciting it gives me stability, I can plan out my life, but it just also means that I am going to be working in the club for the next two years it just gives me something to work towards."
Bartlett and Tungai have both worked with coach Darrin Borthwick in the past, and said he was a key factor in their decision to come to Canberra.
Bartlett has played for the Warriors, St George and the Gold Coast in the NRLW.
"I had the pleasure of working with him for one year at the Warriors, so I know he is building something special," Bartlett said.
Tungai played for Brisbane last year and had a chance to go to the Cowboys, but the NSW Origin representative said she wanted to play under Borthwick and alongside Zahara Temaran and Simaima Taufa.
"To work alongside Darrin, it is a great opportunity to work under him again," Tungai said.
"I'm quite excited, to play alongside Zahara [Temaran], she's a favourite of mine and I've played against her, and I am really excited to be on the same team as her.
"I was in a position where I had two great teams giving me the opportunity to play for their club and it's just something about Canberra that I am drawn to, so I went with my heart and that was my decision, and I am just so excited."
The Raiders have now signed eight players and more announcements will be made in the coming weeks before the full squad assembles in Canberra.
