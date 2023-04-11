The Canberra Times
Jillaroo Shakiah Tungai and Kiwi Ferns Madison Barlett added to the 2023 NRLW Raiders team

By Brielle Sciacca
Updated April 11 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 2:00pm
Madison Bartlett has signed with the Raiders for the next two seasons. Picture Getty Images
New Zealand international Madison Bartlett hopes the first multi-year deal of her NRLW career is a sign female players will soon become professional as she prepares to move to Canberra.

