This is the first time the artist-in-residence program has been extended to Indigenous artists. Jessika Spencer and Krystal Hurst are the first recipients. These two Indigenous artists have been careful to tread gently on Ngunnawal Country. Their works, deeply embedded in their cultural heritance, are referenced by images of Aboriginal people using everyday items that appear in the works of colonial artists they studied in the National Library. Spencer's string dilly bag and large woven child carrier from local reeds and grasses reflect the natural colours of the landscape. Hurst's palm leaf water carrier with its origins in the cultural significance of water has an organic integrity that comes from a harmonious partnership of function and aesthetics.