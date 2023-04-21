Louis Grant, Madisyn Zabel: Two-Tone. Mel Robson, Bev Hogg, Julie Ryder: Boundaries. Jessika Spencer, Krystal Hurst: Homage. Craft ACT. Until May 13. craftact.org.au.
Two-Tone is an exhibition of glass by Louis Grant and Madisyn Zabel - two artists who are in creative accord with one another. Each of their small glass sculptural objects relates not only to its neighbour but also to a carefully considered narrative. The quirky titles of the works taken from pop culture suggest a tantalising conversation to be explored between the artists and the viewer.
Grant investigates his binary sexual nature metaphorically through the fluidity of glass and navigates this world by emphasising in his small glass objects his ability to achieve a delicate balancing act. Zabel's small glass forms are inspired by the 3D versions of Louis Albert Necke's cube. Their multifaceted surfaces allow differing viewpoints of perspective and enable a shifting interplay between interior and exterior perceptions of space. The choice of soft pink and orange coloured glass by both artists makes this uplifting glow of colour another unifying element in this small and engaging exhibition.
The annual artist-in-residence program at Namadgi National Park is held in conjunction with the ACT Parks and Conservation Service and a Canberra institution. Boundaries is an exhibition of the work of the 2022 recipients - Julie Ryder, Mel Robson and Bev Hogg. In addition to their experiences of the Namadgi landscape, their research was carried out at the National Library of Australia (the 2022 chosen institution) and its collection of Namadgi regional maps.
The artists' work conveys their recognition of two Namadgi landscapes - the creative area to be explored through their own perception of it, the lived-in experience, and this landscape delineated and contained within a map with all its overlay of the boundaries of historical ownership and possession.
Ryder's wall hangings and prints demonstrate her intimate relationship with the area. The series of cyanotypes (River Flow) was even developed in the river. Her two diptych wall hangings display the dichotomy between the mapping of the area (Above the Sky, Below the Earth) and the atmospheric and emotive (Between the River and Road).
Robson's porcelain and clay ceramics are grounded in the earth yet their surfaces are covered with fragments of cartographical information from the Namadgi region. The artist uses these mapping fragments to suggest that the imposed boundaries on the maps overlay other significant narratives of Country that need to be heard.
Hogg has explored the Namadgi area, noting, in particular, the habitats of its birdlife. In her installation, the dot, the line, the bird and the pantry she creates a symbolic habitat of collected branches where her small birds (deftly made from clay) can shelter. A poignant reference to a loss of habitat due to the deforestation of native woodlands.
This is the first time the artist-in-residence program has been extended to Indigenous artists. Jessika Spencer and Krystal Hurst are the first recipients. These two Indigenous artists have been careful to tread gently on Ngunnawal Country. Their works, deeply embedded in their cultural heritance, are referenced by images of Aboriginal people using everyday items that appear in the works of colonial artists they studied in the National Library. Spencer's string dilly bag and large woven child carrier from local reeds and grasses reflect the natural colours of the landscape. Hurst's palm leaf water carrier with its origins in the cultural significance of water has an organic integrity that comes from a harmonious partnership of function and aesthetics.
The introduction of Indigenous artists into this Craft ACT program is welcome - adding as it does another important dimension to the ongoing narratives of Namadgi.
