Susan recalls Rupert Murdoch from her time working for Tharunka, the UNSW student newspaper. "Didn't like him then although I did read The Australian, and particularly enjoyed the cryptic crossword. Haven't taken much notice of him, or any of the other newspaper families, for a long, long time. As far as I am concerned, the best of them all was Clyde Packer, Kerry's older brother for those of you who don't know, who left the family business. So when I say I don't take much interest in real life soaps I speak with some truth. If your column had not been on the Murdoch soap (saga gives it too much status) I would not have known about it as I don't watch TV. What is this Succession you are writing about? Shouldn't that relate to the Harry section rather than the tale of Rupert?"