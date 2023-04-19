This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
I'm very old-fashioned. I have this weird way of communicating. When I want to talk to someone in the office, I get up and walk over and talk to them - you know, open my mouth and emit sounds.
It's not the current way. People brought up since the internet became pervasive tend to communicate by messages - texting, or via work systems like Slack, or DM-ing on social media (see, I know the terms).
But I have this dinosaur view that face-to-face communication has a future.
Of course, texting has advantages. Plain information - where are you? - doesn't need much more than nifty finger work. Text communicates information. It doesn't help so much when there is debate or complexity.
For more complex tasks, talking is better. Both sides of the "conversation" (as we call it) pick up on non-verbal signs, grimaces and frowns, smiles and laughs. It's often quicker despite the walk: if you send a text, you never quite know if it's been read. It often needs a follow-up along the lines of "Did you get my text?".
I'm pleased to say that a new study backs me up. The dinosaur was right.
Researchers at the Florida International University conclude that "excessive use of text-based communication, including email and instant messaging, for complex tasks such as negotiating, decision-making or problem-solving, can lower a person's interest and performance".
The researchers tested two groups. One communicated with each other remotely through texts. The other guinea-pig group "talked" (as the communication mode is called).
"Pairs of participants had to interact via text or in-person to guide the other on putting a series of pictures in the correct order. After that, they had to read a media story and identify any errors that needed fixing. Those who used text-based communication found fewer errors than participants who communicated in person, a 19 per cent reduction in complex reasoning task performance relative to the average in-person communicator."
I like to think that my "complex reasoning task performance" is improved by face-to-face communication.
The researchers also asked the human guinea-pigs to communicate for 20 minutes using text and through face-to-face speech. Both groups were then tested with a series of questions. The texters got more of them wrong. Tiredness seemed to have hit the texters more.
The great thing about talking is that it is direct. The two speakers interact only with each other. If you communicate with a whole workplace on a screen, you may find that you are bombarded with notifications and distractions. How can you know which bits of the blizzard of info are relevant without opening all of them?
The observation was confirmed by an article in the Harvard Business Review (Did You Get My Slack/Email/Text?): "Through a survey of almost 2000 office workers, we found that over 70 per cent experienced some form of unclear communication from their colleagues. This leads to the average employee wasting four hours per week on poor or confusing digital communications."
There, I told you so, though not face-to-face.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you value in-person discussions over the digital? Dare I say, email your response to echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- First-term senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has been catapulted into the Coalition frontbench, with the Nationals partyroom member promoted to opposition spokeswoman for Indigenous affairs, the key position prosecuting the Coalition's firm opposition to the Voice. The move comes as Opposition home affairs minister Karen Andrews announced on Tuesday that she is to step down from the frontbench and not contest the next election.
- The central bank gave serious thought to hiking interest rates this month before ultimately deciding on a rate pause, the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia board's April 4 meeting show. In a sign of how close run the rate decision was, the RBA board thought the case to further tighten monetary policy was "strong" but in the end opted to hold the official cash rate steady at 3.6 per cent to allow time to consider more information on how the economy was faring.
- The government agency responsible for delivering mental health and suicide prevention reforms will be independently investigated, following reports of alleged bullying and internal dysfunction. Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler announced the investigation into the culture and function of the National Mental Health Commission, after The Saturday Paper released an investigation into the agency at the weekend.
THEY SAID IT: "There are many ways of getting strong. Sometimes, talking is the best way" - Andre Agassi.
YOU SAID IT: Steve bemoaned the (somewhat addictive) sagas of real-life soap operas, from the Royal Family to Rupert Murdoch's recent almost-marriage.
Bob says it all comes down to what you're willing to accept: "I have built up a barrier to real life (as well as pretend) soap operas and their actors, and won't let them in. I have needed, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, roof tilers, accountants, medicos and dentists, but I have never needed politicians, entertainers, sportspeople or media personalities."
Susan recalls Rupert Murdoch from her time working for Tharunka, the UNSW student newspaper. "Didn't like him then although I did read The Australian, and particularly enjoyed the cryptic crossword. Haven't taken much notice of him, or any of the other newspaper families, for a long, long time. As far as I am concerned, the best of them all was Clyde Packer, Kerry's older brother for those of you who don't know, who left the family business. So when I say I don't take much interest in real life soaps I speak with some truth. If your column had not been on the Murdoch soap (saga gives it too much status) I would not have known about it as I don't watch TV. What is this Succession you are writing about? Shouldn't that relate to the Harry section rather than the tale of Rupert?"
Graham ponders, "Is Murdoch trying to outdo Tommy Manville?"
And following on from last week's comments on collections, Tony has realised, "I have every item from the beginning of 'The Echidna'!"
Thanks to you all, as always, for reading.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.