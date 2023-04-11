Canberra Capitals young gun Shaneice Swain is set to break into the world's best basketball competition after being drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Sparks took a gamble on Swain with pick No. 14 in the WNBA draft, paving the way for her to link with former Canberra teammate Rae Burrell.
It caps off a massive two weeks for Swain, who was invited into camp with the Australian Opals before playing at the Nike Hoops summit in Oregon over the weekend.
Swain turned heads in the WNBL this year, enjoying a breakout season despite the Capitals finishing last on the ladder.
The 19-year-old from Cairns signed with the Capitals as a development player last year, but established herself as a regular starter in a superb campaign.
She averaged 14.5 points per game - the highest of any Capital this season. She showed the rest of the world what she could do when she scored 19 points at the Nike Hoops Summit as part of Team World on the weekend.
It prompted the Opals to call her into camp ahead of the Asia Cup later this year and, despite having just one day with the squad before going to the United States, she did plenty to impress national team coach Sandy Brondello.
"We only had Shaneice for one day, but what you saw [she's] a future Opal. Very athletic and they had no fear, which I love," Brondello said.
"They're still learning the game, but that makes it really exciting."
Opals skipper Tess Madgen added: "She was super exciting. That training they had, they really showcased their skills and exceptional athleticism. They're very advanced for their age and seeing them on court was really cool."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community.
