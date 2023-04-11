The Canberra Times
LA Sparks take Shaneice Swain with pick No. 14 in WNBA draft

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated April 11 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:00am
Shaneice Swain starred for the Capitals this season. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Canberra Capitals young gun Shaneice Swain is set to break into the world's best basketball competition after being drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks.

