Opposition spokesman for Indigenous Australians Julian Leeser has resigned from the Liberal frontbench following his party's decision to oppose the First Nations Voice to Parliament referendum.
Mr Leeser, who is also shadow attorney general, made the announcement in a Facebook statement and says he intends to campaign for a "yes" vote.
"Over the past year I have had many respectful discussions with my parliamentary colleagues about the Voice," he said.
"I have listened to their views and they have heard mine, but ultimately I have not been able to persuade them."
The Liberal party announced last week it would campaign against the Voice referendum, a decision that commits the Liberal frontbench to oppose the proposition but leaves individual backbenchers free to decide on their own stance.
"My resignation as a frontbencher is not about personality, it's about keeping faith with an issue that I have been working on for almost a decade," Mr Leeser said.
In a press conference a short time later, Mr Leeser said he was a unique situation.
"I'm resigning without rancor, but on a point of principle," he said.
"And I think what I want to be able to say to my children in the future, is that your father stood up for something that he believes in, and that's really important and that's what all of us as parliamentarians should do."
Mr Leeser argued there are Coalition voters who want to support the Voice.
"There are Coalition voters, and Australians more broadly, who want to support the Voice but have got questions and concerns about the form of referendum model that [has been] put forward. It's the reason that I got up at the press club and spoke last week," he said.
Last week, former Liberal Indigenous affairs minister Ken Wyatt quit the Liberal party in protest to the party's stance on the Voice.
More to come.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
