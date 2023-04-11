Opposition spokesman for Indigenous Australians Julian Leeser has resigned from the Liberal frontbench following his party's decision to oppose the First Nations Voice to Parliament referendum.
Mr Leeser, who has also been shadow attorney general and a long time supporter of constitutional recognition of First Nations Australians said he intends to campaign for a "yes" vote.
The new position is a blow for the Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, who remains firmly opposed to the Voice but is dealing with party division over the proposal.
Mr Leeser joins Liberal member for Bass Bridget Archer in advocating for the Voice proposal from the backbench.
"I've had many respectful discussions with colleagues about the Voice over the past year," he told reporters in Sydney.
"I've listened to their views and they've heard mine, but ultimately I haven't been able to persuade them."
The Liberal party announced last week it would campaign against the Voice referendum, denouncing it as divisive, another layer of bureaucracy and questioning whether it will provide practical outcomes for Indigenous Australians.
The decision is binding for the Liberal frontbench but allows backbenchers to decide their own position.
Mr Leeser said he remains loyal to his party and to Mr Dutton, saying his decision was "about keeping faith with an issue that I have been working on for almost a decade".
"I'm resigning without rancour, but on a point of principle," he said.
"I think what I want to be able to say to my children in the future, is that your father stood up for something that he believes in, and that's really important and that's what all of us as parliamentarians should do."
Last week, in an address to the National Press Club, Mr Leeser accused the Albanese government on mishandling the Voice process and called for changes to the proposal.
He now expects to spend the next six weeks "advocating for the press club model", which calls for a focus on local and regional voices as well as the scrapping of a symbolic opening and a clause that would allow the Voice to advise executive government.
"I think, though making those amendments puts the referendum on a better chance of success and will have a better chance of convincing more Australians to support this," he said.
He said he would "continue to be critical" of the government's handling of the issue.
"But that doesn't stop me from supporting a proposal that I think is right and that I've had a hand in developing along the way, going back as far back as 2014," he said.
Mr Leeser argued there are Coalition voters and Australians who want to support the Voice but have concerns about the government's model.
"I think the thing that most endangers the chance of the referendum being carried is if the Prime Minister and the government don't engage with the reasonable concerns of people who still remain to be convinced," he said.
Mr Leeser's decision comes just days after former Liberal Indigenous affairs minister Ken Wyatt quit the Liberal party in protest of the party's stance on the Voice.
"I reached out to Ken after his announcement and I said to him, I'm sad that he's left the party and that I hope that we can bring him back," he said, citing plans to speak with Mr Wyatt later this week.
Mr Leeser's decision has been praised by several MPs from all sides of politics.
Despite being on leave, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appeared on Sky News, stating that Mr Dutton "has underestimated the number of Liberal and National party voters who will show generosity and goodwill, and vote yes to constitutional recognition in this referendum".
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
