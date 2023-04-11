Physical Activity Foundation boss Lucille Bailie hopes a new program will encourage children to be more active at a time when the rising cost of living is becoming a barrier for them to play organised sport.
The foundation launched its new initiative on Tuesday, with pop-up sites to tour around Canberra for the next three years to offer a variety of activities to encourage participation.
Families are being hit hard by rising interest rates and increased prices of groceries, which is putting pressure on the cost of playing sports at a junior level.
Registration fees are set to be impacted as well, with some parents fearing significant increases will force them to take their children out of sports.
Participation numbers across Australia dropped during COVID-affected years, but have bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.
Bailie, however, says the foundation wants to re-engage with families and children with new data suggesting just 21 per cent of children are doing at least 60 minutes of activity per day.
"To any family [the cost of sport] can be an issue because to play sport and to even to be active there's registration fees, uniforms, transport and lots of costs," Bailie said.
"You don't have to spend money to register [in the new program], you don't have to spend money to travel. You don't have to spend money on a uniform. All you need is a little bit of time to walk out the door and do 60 minutes of physical activity."
The ACT government doesn't have a sports voucher system like other states, which are being used by families to reduce the cost of registration fees for families.
Instead, the government says it has a targeted approach to help those who need it most via the 'Every Chance to Play' funding program.
The government is also funding the physical activity pop-up series, which starts in Calwell at the end of April.
"Sometimes it is just about finding what is right for someone time and cost wise as team sport is not always the option," Bailie said.
"On the serious side children do require 60 minutes of physical activity every day."
Bailie, who is also the Canberra Capitals general manager, said: "there is no preference in what the kids are exposed to, we just want everyone to find their jam."
There was a large drop for children participating in physical activity at least once a week during the COVID years, with numbers going from 55 per cent in 2019 to 43 per cent in 2020.
About one in four children and 64 per cent of adults in Canberra are classified as overweight or obese.
"COVID Impacted our lives enormously, we learnt how to be active in new and creative ways that stayed within the rules," Bailie said. "We wanted to make physical activity more accessible for families and kids."
The "Game On" initiative will run for three years and go to eight different suburbs across Canberra each year.
The other confirmed locations for the year are Curtin which will have sessions starting at the end of May, and then Amaroo which will start at the start of June.
The programs first pop up will start off as a walk which will be led by Calwell high school students, and then they will break off into group fitness exercises with the National Performance Program.
The other pop-up sessions in Calwell will also include athletics, basketball, netball, bike riding and orienteering. Bailie hopes with this new program in place it will give more kids the opportunity to participate.
"Hopefully people can roll out of bed walk out the front door and play." Bailie said.
The first pop up will start on April 30 at the Tuggeranong Netball Association courts and will run for three weeks.
