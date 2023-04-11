Elderly woman found at ANU identified

An elderly woman who was found wandering around the ANU campus in the early hours of Tuesday morning has been identified, police say.
At about 3.20am on Tuesday, police were called onto the campus by a member of ANU Security after they located the woman walking alone without identification.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.