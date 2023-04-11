Elderly woman's identity a mystery after she was found at ANU

An elderly woman whose identity remains a mystery was found wandering around the ANU campus in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police say.
At about 3.20am on Tuesday, police were called onto the campus by a member of ANU Security after they located an elderly woman walking alone.
The woman has not been able to provide any information about her identity or address, and had no identification cards when police found her.
She is described as being in her 80s, Causcasian, about 5'2" with short white hair and a slim build. She was wearing red or maroon glasses and a knitted cardigan when she was found.
Police are asking anyone with information to reach out at 131 444. The reference number is 7401079.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
