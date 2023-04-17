The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The inaugural Stomp festival, from April 29-30, celebrates Canberra District wines

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 18 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The inaugural Stomp Festival is a weekend full of wine related experiences and tastings. Picture Shutterstock
The inaugural Stomp Festival is a weekend full of wine related experiences and tastings. Picture Shutterstock

The Canberra Wine District's inaugural Stomp Festival celebrates local winemakers, producers and businesses in the best possible way with exclusive wine releases, behind-the-scenes tours and more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.