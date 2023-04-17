The Canberra Wine District's inaugural Stomp Festival celebrates local winemakers, producers and businesses in the best possible way with exclusive wine releases, behind-the-scenes tours and more.
There'll also be grape stomping; farm animals; live music; art; barrel room tastings; back vintages; demonstrations; picnics with pups; a hint of Spain, Italy and France; chocolates; country music legends; comedy; challenges; games; and plenty of prizes.
More than 25 wineries are participating and ticket holders will get exclusive access to events at many of them.
President of the Canberra District Wine Industry Association Fergus McGhie it's a great showcase of the district and the perfect way to learn more about local wines.
"I think it makes the wine taste better when you realise what's gone into it and how many moments there are along the way from the vine's life and then the fruit's life before we even start on the winemaking," he says.
"It all has to go according to plan for there to be something delicious in a bottle. When you get that hand's on view of it all I think there's a greater appreciation."
Local winemakers are at the end of vintage and McGhie says there'll still be plenty going on.
"People will be able to get a real sense of the season and how it's looking for 2023."
The festival runs from April 29-30, from 10am til 5pm. Festival pass is $29.50.
Wine: Taste the range of current release wines and selected back vintages of riesling and the unique petit verdot.
Food: Enjoy a lunch platter or a decadent dark chocolate mousse. Join the Sparkling Brunch from 9.30am on Sunday.
And more: Sample the juices from the estate's recent vintage. Live music and artwork by renowned local artist Kylie Fogarty. Lawn games and prizes.
Wine: Be the first to try the exclusive release of the 2022 small batch wines, including the 2022 viognier, 2022 pinot noir, 2022 chardonnay, 2022 ceoltir and 2021 ballinderry.
Food: Try the Clonakilla Estate Muscat infused chocolates from Murrumbateman Chocolate Co., available for purchase at the cellar door.
And more: Ticket holders will be able to taste Clonakilla's back-vintage 2013 shiraz-viognier, which received 98 points in James Halliday's Wine Companion 2015.
Food and wine: Turn it into a true vine-ing, wining and dining adventure by booking a table for a meal and enjoy a wide range of food options, from grazing boards to gorgeous desserts.
And more: Go behind the scenes with winemaker Jeremy Wilson. There might even be some tastings straight from the barrels. Two sessions daily: 11am and 3pm.
Wine: Get up close and personal with Capital Wines with a tasting of nine wines for $5. Includes the 2018 sparkling white and the 2022 late-picked viognier.
Food: Firing up the spit for roast beef rolls, topped with red wine jus, caramelised onions and mustard. Vego options available. A roll and a glass of newly released shiraz viognier for $10.
And more: Live music from guitarist Bernard Parker and Kyeema art gallery is open. Ticket holders will enjoy complimentary wine tastings and 20% off any cellar door purchases.
Wine: Collect a glass and tasting set of five wines (presented in test tubes), find a comfy spot by the cellar door or in the beautiful sculpture garden.
Food: Indulge in rich and flavoursome homemade pies made with Dionysus wines and served with a glass of wine. Available for purchase at the cellar door.
And more: Live music in the sculpture garden with local musicians, Multiples of B, playing both days from noon til 3pm. Enjoy lawn games while you picnic in the garden.
Wine: Enjoy a tasting experience of the new release 2022 Long Road pinot gris, chardonnay, pinot noir and shiraz wines. purchase on the day at member's prices.
Food: Enjoy a grazing plate with carefully selected cheeses, local meats, and olives, paired with our new release wines. Sample produce from local "Thyme to Taste" supplier.
And more: Ticket holders will be able to taste the multi-award winning Cullarin Block 71 wines from the oldest vineyard in the region. And tastes of syrah and shiraz.
Wine: Enjoy a taste of the 10-year-old back-vintage riesling and shiraz wines. White, red and mixed wine paddle tastings available or grab a glass or bottle to enjoy with lunch.
Food: Enjoy gourmet wood-fired pizzas or make your own cheese board from the deli fridge, available for purchase all weekend.
And more: Live music both days from noon til 3pm. Winery tours and barrel tasting on both days at 9.30am, 11.30am and 1.30pm both days. Tickets are $45 and booking are essential.
Wine: Taste the full range of award winning sparkling wines, dry white and dry red wines as well as the sparkling shiraz matched to a dark chocolate.
Food: Enjoy the selection of house-made authentic Turkish meze for lunch. Starting from $10 per meze option, you can enjoy something small or create a feast!
And more: Meet winemaker Greg Gallagher and taste samples in the winery. Tours are available for a limited number on both days at 11am and 3pm, tickets are $10, bookings essential.
Wine: Ticket holders can enjoy a flight tasting of five wines for free or upgrade to the full listing of 10 wines for $15. Try the two delicious ice wine style dessert wines for $10.
Food: Choose from a selection of seasonal savory and sweet menu items incorporating the highest quality local ingredients and produce. Available for purchase both days from noon.
And more: Relax in the ambiance of two open fires, while enjoying food, wine and live music both days from 1pm to 4pm. Bookings are preferred.
Wine: Taste the museum release 2012 Wild semillon and 2014 Estate shiraz alongside the current release Estate range at the Cork St cellar door in Gundaroo.
Food: Enjoy a delicious selection of dishes from the kitchen at Grazing all weekend. Bookings recommended.
And more: Ticket holders qualify for the "Member for a Day" program which includes free tasting (valued up to $25 per person) and a 15% discount on wine purchased on the weekend.
Wine: Enjoy tasting the award-winning wine range through a white wine or a red wine tasting.
Food: Add a matched white or red food pairing for an extra $38 or grab a picnic pack and enjoy the grounds.
And more: Tour the vineyard, make red wine, and sample some from the barrel on April 29 at 11am. Tickets are $50 and bookings are essential.
Wine: Set in a stone-walled building that housed the original winery, the cellar door is a peaceful place to learn, taste and enjoy Lark Hill's superb cold-climate wines. Open 11am-4pm each day.
Food: Enjoy a delicious two-course lunch by restaurant partner Agostini's. Matched with latest release wines, and guests will enjoy a glass of sparkling wine on arrival. Bookings are essential.
Wine: Enjoy tasting the estate's award-winning range of wines with views over the picturesque vineyard across to the magnificent Lake George.
Food: Enjoy a fabulous three course lunch or keep it simple with a glass of wine and a cheese and charcuterie board. Bookings recommend.
And more: A special tasting of the premium Single Vineyard series will be available for ticket holders. Try the most special parcels of viognier, chardonnay, pinot noir and syrah.
Wine: Enjoy a free tasting of the current range of wines including sparkling, white, rose, red and sweet wine. Extend your tasting to include the premium and most exclusive wines.
Food: Charcuterie and cheese picnic boxes for purchase throughout the festival so you can enjoy your lunch surrounded by the vineyard grounds.
And more: Join Fergus McGhie and taste wine alongside the vines. Learn the history of the vineyard, the winemaking philosophy and viticulture techniques. Live music both days.
Wine: Enjoy a guided wine tasting of four award-winning wines, where you choose your tasting experience from their extensive tasting list. Additional wines available for purchase.
Food: A selection of cheese boards, tasting plates, dips and olives, and scones with jam and cream are available for purchase at the cellar door.
And more: Get squishy as you crush grapes by foot in half wine barrels, from 1pm to 4pm, both days. Meet winemaker Bobbie Makin.
Wine: Taste the new vintages that focus on Italian wine varieties. Take your tasting experience to the next level and enjoy a selection of older vintages to compare.
Food: Mediterranean dishes by Olive at Hawker, matched with a complimentary glass of special Italian variety wines, including arneis, sangiovese and sangiovese rose.
And more: Vineyard walks with winemaker Allan Pankhurst at 11am and 3pm each day. Walking tours will focus on the sangiovese and the arneis. Tickets $10, bookings are essential.
Wine: Enjoy the award-winning Poachers Pantry three-pack wine special, discounted for ticket holders. Enjoy wine tastings in the garden with William Bruce, Poachers' Wine Grower.
Food: Experience the famous Poachers Pantry Smokehouse meats and produce platters with a glass of wine as you picnic on the restaurant lawn, available for $35pp.
And more: Listen to live music, challenge your friends to lawn games while enjoying the Aperol Spritz wine bar, with Poachers wine and local beer available for purchase.
Wine: Enjoy a glass of sparkling wine on arrival. Meet winemakers Carla Rodeghiero and Malcolm Burdett with a guided wine tasting.
Food: Enjoy a cheese matched to the Entrechat and a local chocolate matched to our shiraz viognier included in the ticket price.
And more: Tour the winery and barrel room, taste the 2023 riesling and Four Pinots from the tank against the 2022 riesling and Four Pinots in bottle. Tour available April 30, from 11am.
Wine: Take in the magnificent views while you enjoy a free seated wine tasting in the indoor tasting room. Bookings are recommended.
Food: Cheese and charcuterie platters are available to enjoy with your wine.
And more: Enjoy a chocolate matching experience with four wines paired with local artisan chocolates as you're guided through each matching. $35 for ticket holders.
Wine: Vive la France! Taste all French-origin wine varieties, including two brand-new releases of not-so-well-known grapes. Enjoy the medal-winning 2019 cabernet franc and 2021 viognier.
Food: Enjoy a French bistro lunch overlooking the autumnal viognier. Purchase a range of menu items from entrée through to dessert. Bookings recommended.
And more: Complimentary madeleines (savoury and sweet) at the tasting bar. Ticket holders receive a 10 per cent discount on food and full-priced wine sales. Dogs are welcome outdoors.
Wine: Enjoy a glass of wine from Tallagandra Hill's extensive range, while taking in the tunes of Country Rock sensations Stewart Barton and Ingrid Mae in the Cellar Door courtyard.
Food: Scott's Burgers will be on-site, serving up their authentic burgers and fries to tantalise your taste buds.
And more: All ticket holders will receive a free wine and chocolate tasting. Enjoy a sample from the Murrumbateman Chocolate Company, perfectly matched with a Tallagandra Hill wine.
Wine: Enjoy tasting a variety of wines from winemaker Stephanie Helm, while you overlook the vineyard and the menagerie of farm animals, including emus! Tasting fee applies.
Food: Cheese accompaniments are available for purchase with your tasting.
And more: Keep the kids entertained with face painting. Meet the emus, chickens, peacocks, dairy goats and Babydoll sheep. Additional fees apply, bookings essential.
Wine: Taste the new release 2021 shiraz and cab sav/merlot as you take in the spectacular views from the top of the vineyard.
Food: Enjoy gourmet charcuterie plates that include a selection of cured meats, cheeses, seasonal fruits and Vineyard 1207's amazing shiraz paste available for purchase all weekend.
And more: Put your palette to the test with the Shiraz Challenge. Taste a variety of shiraz from around Australia to see if you can pick the region.
Wine: Enjoy the 2018 award-winning shiraz, a chilled zesty riesling or one of the red, white or pink sparkling varieties.
Food: Paella station is available on both days. Grab a plate to enjoy with your wine and soak up the incredible views from your picnic rug.
And more: Dog friendly event, with music both days in the gardens from 2-4pm from Melbourne singer-songwriter Hana Stretton and local cellist.
Wine: Celebrate our Mr Natural Wine range of low-intervention wines. Choose a complimentary glass of Mr Natural pet nat, sauv blanc or shiraz to have with your Sandoochie goodies.
Food: Lucy Holm of Sandoochie fame is creating a menu to suit the vibe of Yarrh's lighter style natural wines in her food truck.
And more: Join winemaker Fiona Wholohan for a taste of freshly fermented wine, as she shares the whys and hows of the Mr Natural range. Fur babies welcome.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
