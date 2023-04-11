The benefits of urban infill have been over-egged by advocates

Charles Gascoigne, (Letters, April 5) advocated a city of medium density dwellings and an end to suburbia to make cities less carbon intensive.
The approach ignores the housing preferences of many for a detached dwelling and the accessibility provided by the car. It also fails to consider how travel patterns are changing from the increased ability of many to work from home.
Urban growth boundaries have been found to increase housing costs. In Canberra's case low-density car dependent development in surrounding NSW acts as a safety valve, hardly a desirable outcome.
Furthermore, the energy and water savings from more intense development have not been established. A study that found they didn't by the late Professor Pat Troy was "buried" by the ACT government.
What is known is redevelopment in Canberra is not well managed with many developments resulting in poor privacy, poor solar access, increased congestion, loss of tree canopy and parking blight.
A major deficiency has been the failure of the ACT government to evaluate the merits of alternative development strategies. It has adopted simplistic light rail and infill strategies in the absence of evidence they are the best way to manage growth.
The community deserves better governance than that currently provided.
Does Peter Stanley have any evidence that the Australian War Memorial gargoyles "document a time when Aboriginal people were thought of as fauna" ("Anger over AWM animal sculptures", April 10, p2) such as statements from the artist or the overseeing design committee, or evidence that 1940 Canberrans generally held such a view?
A more innocent, and I think likely, explanation would be that they sought to celebrate what differentiates Australia from Britain: its native people and its fauna.
John Skurr (Letters, April 3) argues for bigger blocks, more freeways and developing more greenfield sites.
No, what is needed are smaller houses on the same size blocks. After all, Canberrans already have the largest houses in the world.
In these days of environmental crises (climate and biodiversity), we cannot open up more greenfield sites as we will only damage local biodiversity.
We cannot have bigger houses because they are harder to heat, use more energy and so are bad for the climate. We have to moderate our consumption, not expand it.
While switching to electric vehicles is good, we also need to use public transport more often and get out of our cars.
I noted in The Canberra Times's quick quiz item on Sunday, April 9 that the novel by Nevil Shute Norway is referred to as A Town called Alice.
My 1952 copy is titled A Town like Alice by Nevil Shute. The story reveals the reason for the title. As far as I am aware, all books by Nevil Shute were published in that name, not his full name.
I read many years ago that this particular book was published in the United States using the incorrect title. But my 1952 copy states that it was published in that country under the title of The Legacy.
Bruce Haigh has died. As a former member of the Refugee Review Tribunal, he wrote often about the intricacies of Australia's refugee processing and the official demonising of refugees arriving by boat as "illegal". He was passionate about injustice, especially of refugees having a "well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion ... ".
He also had the honour of being portrayed in Cry Freedom as the "journalist" helping Donald Woods under home detention flee from apartheid-era South Africa.
Bruce was then working at the Australian embassy, acting on his principles and his outrage against injustice.
However, a current refugee injustice is the families of locally engaged staff left behind in Afghanistan, after August 2021.
With the father in Australia, it has resulted in splitting a family, with wife, mother and children hiding in Afghanistan and persecuted for supporting the former government.
It's time our Afghan refugee policy was passionate about the injustice of leaving split families behind.
It is all very well for the ACT government to talk of an urban forest when it struggles to manage the existing street and trees on urban open space.
For example some misguided person has planted a small urban orchard on the heritage-listed St Paul's unmarked cemetery in Evatt.
This is wrong for several reasons. Firstly, it violates the 2011 heritage listing for the site as a cemetery in a paddock, not a forest. Secondly, these trees may have been planted on graves. Finally, they are the wrong species entirely. However they have been there for six months or more without any government intervention.
The person responsible may want to attend my history walk and talk on the site on April 20 as part of the ACT Heritage Festival.
The ACT government could remove the trees and restore the integrity of the site also.
Mark Kenny in his appreciative portrayal of John Kerin, catches the essence of a decent man.
Yet he missed a small but important feature that was not irrelevant to his success as Australia's greatest Minister for Agriculture (A man of substance in politics, canberratimes.com.au, April 2).
Kerin in a bush hat looked like he'd been born with it. He was, and remains, the only modern federal politician who knew how to pick and wear a wide brim without looking like a fake or a dork.
The report "Ongoing starvation 'could lead to hell on earth'" (April 2, p20) should be a wake-up call to rich nations like Australia.
For just a small fraction of the $368 billion that the Australian government has undertaken to spend on the eight nuclear-powered AUKUS submarines, which will be obsolete before the first of them is ready to fight an unwinnable battle, we could save the lives of many thousands of hungry people facing starvation.
It is not just formal female sports groups who can get left in the lurch at the Southwell Park sports grounds precinct in Lyneham (Letters "Dashing for the loos not good enough for ACT netballers", April 2).
At least formal sports groups and teams generally have access to toilet facilities which remain locked up most of the week.
In contrast individuals who visit this sports ground for personal exercise purposes have no access to any public toilets and so have used ditches nearby.
This not only strips them of dignity but is dangerous, particularly for women, day and night.
The Minister for Sport and Recreation has not been sympathetic to the need for hygienic and easily accessible public toilets in this large public space, especially for those who walk, ride or catch public transport to parts of this location.
Calls for new public toilet provision in this existing exercise area via relevant planning submissions and consultation exercises have fallen on deaf ears.
It is time that the ACT government used part of the income generated from rezoning Gateway and adjacent land to provide basic public amenities.
Peter Dutton might as well rename State Circle around federal Parliament "Boundary Street".
He supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representation only at the regional level but not to Federal Parliament.
This echoes the concept last century in many capital cities where the segregation time was 4pm or 6pm inside the bounded area, and not at all on Sundays.
This made it clear that we all knew our place and kept out of the precinct of those who did not need to hear from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
It sounds like "back to the future".
Is Ian Warden suffering post-COVID brain fog as he extols the virtues of trams, despite their dubious benefits and, as he says, "promiscuous costs"?
He quotes a weird US publication: "it's as if the introduction of the tram was some kind of messiah, a maddening religious ecstasy".
That's exactly what seems to be driving the ACT Greens.
Thanks to Mack Williams for his recent thoughts on the strenuous exercise in Australia of US soft power. I wonder if others in the region have also been privileged? The Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan?
Don't do deals with a mob you defeated.
First Scott Morrison's secret ministries, now a Labor premier's secret (China) missions.
The Reserve Bank's Lowe and the IMF's Georgieva respectively spout statistics warning poverty and hunger "harms ... the most vulnerable people and countries". Meanwhile Steve Evans reports 40,000 Canberrans are living in some of Australia's poorest households while tax breaks, defence and submarines are prioritised.
Why worry about Jack Wighton? The Raiders went okay without him. If Noah Lolesio does not make the final Wallabies World Cup squad it will not be the fault of The Canberra Times.
The Kent Street/Adelaide Avenue overpass has been closed for two months to fix the 10 minutes of congestion that occurs during weekday morning peak hour. The line markings have just been put in. I humbly suggest the solution will be a headache all day long. The good news is Kent Street will have lost its attraction as a rat run.
Greg Cornwell needn't worry (Letters, April 10). The Liberal Party in its current form is incapable of finding a single politician as erudite as Gough Whitlam, let alone a leader.
Surely the high water mark of Australian politics of all time was the visit by the "unholy trinity" of Peter Dutton, Barnaby Joyce, and Pauline Hanson to Tamworth to sagely advise locals on why they should vote "No" in the Voice referendum.
Matt Renshaw scores 140 against New Zealand for Australia A. Meanwhile David Warner is playing for the dollar in the IPL. If Warner was serious about the Ashes he would be playing for some form in the Australian A team. I know who I would pick to go to England.
A recent Sydney apartment fire prompts me to ask if ACT developers have liaised with the fire service to confirm their ladders are long enough to reach to the top of the high-rises?
Maybe next time the Raiders design an Anzac memorial jumper they could use images of World War I diggers, not modern soldiers from the US or elsewhere. It's the diggers in their iconic slouch hats they're supposed to be commemorating.
