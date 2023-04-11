Times Past: April 12, 1965

On this day in 1965, The Canberra Times reported on an unusual coming together over an unusual pastime.
Nis Kosasih, wife of the Indonesian ambassador, "shot it out" with six Canberra men. It was not an extension to Australia of confrontation, but a social shoot with members of the Canberra Pistol Club.
Mrs Kosasih acquitted herself well, in spite of being the only woman in the company. She took up shooting as a hobby three years ago and she became the Indonesian women's champion shooter in small-bore pistol and rifle and heavy-calibre pistol competition, and was a successful competitor in the previous year's Games of the New Emerging Forces, held in Indonesia.
As Cam Edwards, secretary of the club, said after her first shoot: "She's a natural."
In her first shoot in Australia and her first since her husband's appointment, Mrs Kosasih scored 96 out of a possible 100 points, shooting against the timer of eight seconds.
Mrs Kosasih had never shot against the time before and was using a strange pistol.
"Give her a little more practice and she could compete against men in B-grade competition right away," said Mr Edwards, obviously impressed.
In her collection, Mrs Kosasih owned Luger, Vickers and Hammerly pistols, as well as a small-bore rifle, but did not bring them to Australia as her husband anticipated difficulties with Customs.
Mrs Kosasih was shown in a picture on the front page aiming a .38 revolver while at the Canberra pistol range on Saturday night.
