The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: April 12, 1965

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
April 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: April 12, 1965
Times Past: April 12, 1965

On this day in 1965, The Canberra Times reported on an unusual coming together over an unusual pastime.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.