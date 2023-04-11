While two people involved in a Gungahlin Drive crash have been released from hospital, one remains in a critical condition, police say.
An Alfa Romeo and Mazda CX-5 crashed at around 6.40pm on Saturday on the corner of Well Station Road and Gungahlin Drive.
The male driver of the Alfa Romeo remains hospitalised in a critical condition.
The female driver and male passenger of the Mazda were also being treated in hospital, but have since been released.
Sergeant Travis Mills for ACT Police Road Policing said all involved sustained injuries and had received medical treatment at Canberra Hospital.
"The investigation is currently being undertaken by ACT Policing's major collision team, and their investigation is currently ongoing," he said.
"If there are any members of the community that either witnessed the collision that have not yet spoken to police or immediately prior to the collision witnessed the vehicles travelling, please contact Crime Stoppers or police operations, or make an online report."
Random roadside drug tests also revealed 22 drivers were under the influence of other illicit substances. ACT police test for marijuana, MDMA and methamphetamines.
A further 320 traffic infringement notices for various offences were issued, including 117 related to excessive speeding and 50 for drivers operating unregistered vehicles.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sergeant Mills said he urges all Canberra drivers to look at the bigger picture when making unsafe and illegal driving choices.
"Any impaired drivers on our road not only play a risk to others operating vehicles, but also play a risk to other members of the community," he said.
"We would like to have all motorists operating their vehicles unimpaired so they can make sound judgements and consider other users, and more importantly just abide by the rules."
The collision on Gungahlin Drive occurred a day after four lives were taken in a two-vehicle crash on the Barton Highway on Good Friday.
Two people have died on ACT roads in 2023, Sergeant Mills said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.