When we featured the large block with its sculptures, bird baths which attract more than 18 species, and productive raised vegetable beds (Kitchen Garden, May 4, 2021), a taste treat was the jams and marmalades made by Liz from fruit trees on site. These include Seville orange, Meyer lemon and Tahitian lime on a small patio near the front door, blood orange and mandarin in the main back garden as well as fig, blueberries, Josephine pear, apricot, fruit salad tree and Pink Lady apple.