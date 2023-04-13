On February 14, about 40 invited guests gathered in the zigzag garden at the National Arboretum Canberra. It was a foggy and cool morning but spirits were warmed by the arrival of their Royal Highnesses Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden for a ceremonial tree planting.
It is a fine thing to see trees being planted in our capital and, in recent times at the Arboretum I have watched special tree plantings by Governor-General David Hurley, playwright David Williamson and footballer Ricky Stuart.
None, however, matched the enthusiasm and vigour of Crown Princess Victoria as she dug in a Pinus sylvestris "Argentea" (Scots or Scotch pine). Everyone applauded her efforts with laughter and she made a quip. A person standing near me said "she can certainly wield that shovel".
That prompted a thought - was it a shovel or a spade?
If you "call a spade a spade" my photo of garden tools in a large kitchen/storage room at the Dickson community garden shows the spades and, behold, the shovel has its name in bold letters.
Walking in Jerrabomberra Wetlands on Easter Saturday we could hear the steam train chuffing. The driver, James Rumble, quoted in The Canberra Times, said, "the fireman has to shovel quite a lot of coal ..."
Garden tools can become treasures. My little hand trowel has been used for more than 40 years. Its wooden handle was painted red so I could find it if inadvertently left in a garden bed.
A friend gave me a smart floral trowel a few years ago and visiting gardeners are welcome to use that but not my old trowel. If you have a favourite garden tool do email me: bodenparsons@bigpond.com
Lots of Canberrans have visited the landscaped grounds of the Embassy of Sweden in Yarralumla especially for World Bee Day. Seeking a Swedish recipe, I contacted Katarina Prime Linmarker, cultural affairs and communications officer at the embassy.
"The embassy does not have a chef or do any special things that we grow in the garden, but we do have bee hives so here is a recipe of a toscakaka which is a very yummy tea cake using honey for the almondy topping," she said.
The recipe comes from Arla Foods, which is owned by farmers and sustainability is part of their ethos.
World Bee Day will be held on Saturday, May 20, to recognise the importance of bees and we are all encouraged to do a global waggle dance to honour the bees.
The Baker Garden, 20 Wells Garden, Griffith, is welcoming visitors for Open Gardens Canberra on April 22 and 23 from 10am to 4pm. Booking with eventbrite $10pp for non-members of OGC. Funds raised will support the Climate Council.
When we featured the large block with its sculptures, bird baths which attract more than 18 species, and productive raised vegetable beds (Kitchen Garden, May 4, 2021), a taste treat was the jams and marmalades made by Liz from fruit trees on site. These include Seville orange, Meyer lemon and Tahitian lime on a small patio near the front door, blood orange and mandarin in the main back garden as well as fig, blueberries, Josephine pear, apricot, fruit salad tree and Pink Lady apple.
Last week I asked John and Liz Baker what were their favourite garden tools. The unanimous answer was Liz's trowel, accompanied by a photograph.
Ingredients
100g butter
3/4 cup caster sugar
2 eggs
1/2 cup milk
2 1/2 cups plain flour
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
Tosca topping:
75g butter
3/4 cup chopped almonds
3/4 cup caster sugar
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup plain flour
2 tbsp milk
Method
1. Heat oven to 180C. Mix sugar and butter to a creamy mix and add one egg at a time.
2. Fold in flour, baking powder and the milk. Pour the mixture into a 24cm lined spring form tin and bake in the oven on the lowest level for 20 minutes.
3. Tosca topping: Melt butter in a pan. Add all other ingredients and let it simmer together on low heat until golden in colour. Pour the mixture over the cake and bake in oven for another 10-12 minutes. Let the cake cool down in the tin, allowing the topping to set.
