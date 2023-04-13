The Canberra Times
Kitchen Garden: Do you have a favourite gardening tool?

By Susan Parsons
April 14 2023 - 5:30am
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden with National Arboretum Canberras executive branch manager Scott Saddler and senior horticulturist Kieran Wallace. Picture by National Arboretum Canberra
On February 14, about 40 invited guests gathered in the zigzag garden at the National Arboretum Canberra. It was a foggy and cool morning but spirits were warmed by the arrival of their Royal Highnesses Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden for a ceremonial tree planting.

