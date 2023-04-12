Times Past: April 13, 1986

On this day in 1986, The Canberra Times reported on a character, who by appearance, was a character lifted from Australian bush poems and the like. A swagman of days gone by.
In 1983, Col Boundy's granddaughter told him that he looked like the swagman painted on her preschool wall.
In 1986, he was living in that image, travelling under the banner of the Singing Swagman and presenting colonial Australia wherever he planted his billy.
For the rest of the week, the billy would sit, on and off, in the coals at his Commonwealth Park site where Mr Boundy, 57, and his wife Clarice, had set up for the Canberra Festival.
Mr Boundy would put on three shows a day, singing Australian ballads, playing his accordion and making damper.
"We call it the 'Home Sweet Home Pioneer Show'," he said.
"Today we were making damper and there must have been about 2000 kids through."
Mr Boundy said he decided to put his show on the road after an appearance at his granddaughter's preschool where the show was welcomed with much enthusiasm and interest.
"When I saw the reaction from the children, I knew that I had developed something unique," he said.
Mr Boundy was then heading onto Adelaide [that Friday] to compete as Queensland's representative in the Australian Busking Championships, but he would be back in Commonwealth Park for the final performances at the weekend.
