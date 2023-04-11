The mood among consumers has brightened following the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to hold interest rates steady in April but many are bracing for more amid signs inflation is likely to linger for some time yet.
The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment Index jumped 9.4 per cent to return to a level last seen in mid-2022 as borrowers welcomed this month's reprieve after a rapid succession of rate hikes.
Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said confidence was still more than 10 per cent lower than a year ago when the rate hikes were yet to start and although attitudes about the health of household finances and whether now was the time to make a major purchase had improved, they still remained weak by historical standards.
The index measuring whether now was a good time to buy a major household item plunged to a record low in March and although it improved 9.5 per cent it was still "very weak ... and 1.2 per cent below the weakest point during the deep recession of the early 1990s".
The result came as a separate study by National Australia Bank found confidence among businesses also lifted following the RBA decision.
NAB chief economist Alan Oster said the mood among employers had stabilised but was still downbeat compared with the long-term average, and was particularly gloomy among retailers, "likely reflecting that firms are concerned about how much longer consumer spending will hold up".
RBA governor Philip Lowe said last week there was increasing evidence of a substantial slowdown in household consumption underway as the effects of 10 rate hikes, high inflation and falling house prices bore down on family finances.
Mr Evans said he expects consumer spending to be "lacklustre" for the rest of this year and at least the first half of 2024, arguing that despite the rate pause there remains "considerable apprehension around interest rates".
But he added that the tight labour market was providing some support for spending, with his survey showing confidence in the demand for workers strengthened this month.
The NAB survey provides some grounds for this confidence. It found business capacity utilisation remained high and forward orders edged higher this month.
But in an encouraging sign for the RBA in its battle to bring inflation down, businesses reported that input and labour costs were easing and growth in the prices they set was also slowing, increasing by 1.2 per cent compared with 1.6 per cent in March.
Mr Oster said these were encouraging signs but warned the decline in price pressures was likely to be gradual.
"Overall, the survey suggests the economy is still holding up and indicates there has been some easing in inflation," he said.
"[But] there is still a long way to go to bring inflation back down to the RBA's target band and growth could be more volatile from there."
Dr Lowe has warned more rate hikes are likely - a view shared by more than a third of consumers, according to the Westpac survey.
The study found 34 per cent expect mortgage variable rates to be more than 1 percentage point higher over the coming 12 months.
But markets think rates have peaked and will stay where they are for several months before beginning to decline late this year.
One of the factors weighing on the outlook is the state of the global economy.
The International Monetary Fund has warned the world is on the brink of its weakest five-year period of growth in 30 years.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who travels to Washington DC to meet with officials from the IMF, the World Bank and fellow G20 finance ministers, said the international economic outlook will be at the centre of his discussions.
The treasurer said what he learns in his visit will help in framing the budget.
"The conditions in the global economy are deteriorating," Dr Chalmers said. "This is an absolutely crucial opportunity to confer with my colleagues and counterparts."
