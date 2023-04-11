His taught, acerbic and insightful analysis illuminated the columns of the daily newspapers, the ABC's The Drum program, the radio airwaves and the august pages of Pearls and Irritations. Whenever he thought his country was making an ass of itself by misconstruing the situation or picking the wrong side, Bruce spoke up, to the fury and annoyance of many a politician and conservative media columnist. He feared deeply Australia becoming a "vassal state" to the US, to be sucked again and again into that country's interminable conflicts.