If, as Peter Dutton said after the Liberals' defeat in the Aston byelection, his most urgent task is to keep the party together he isn't doing a very good job.
Tuesday's decision by Indigenous Australians spokesman Julian Leeser to step down from the Coalition frontbench over the Voice has only strengthened the impression the Liberals are riven by dissent and on the road to irrelevance and oblivion.
While disunity is not always death, former British prime minister John Major was right when he said it costs votes.
That, after all, was a decisive factor in the defeat of the Rudd-Gillard-Rudd government. It is ironic that while Labor is more united behind its leader than at any time in decades the Liberals are going the opposite way.
And, to add to the irony, this division is being presided over by an Opposition Leader who wants his colleagues to have his back and claims to oppose the Voice on a point of democratic principle.
It will, he claims, create two classes of citizenship in Australia and morph into an overarching "third chamber" that wags the dogs of Parliament and executive government.
That is hard to maintain with a straight face. Ken Wyatt - Australia's first Indigenous federal minister - and Mr Leeser certainly feel and say otherwise.
Former Nationals MP Andrew Gee resigned from his party over its decision to oppose the Voice in December and high profile Tasmanian Liberal backbencher Bridget Archer will also be campaigning for a "yes" vote.
Other centrist Coalition MPs have supported constitutional recognition and the Voice in the past. It is also a given many rank and file members of both parties would be in the "yes" camp.
Mr Dutton and his naysaying acolytes have often said the Voice would divide the nation and needed to be stopped. Did they ever pause to consider that rather than dividing the electorate, which broadly supports the government's proposal, it would divide their own party? Karma can be very cruel.
While there is no doubt Labor is cheering from the stands - and encouraging other conservative MPs to follow Mr Leeser's lead - Penny Wong's words of support for Mr Leeser were clearly sincere.
This is not a decision he would have made easily. It also comes at a financial as well as a political cost given the difference in income between a frontbencher and a backbencher is significant.
While Mr Dutton wants to take some comfort from Mr Leeser's commitment to trying to get the words "to executive government" excised from clause two of the proposed constitutional amendment that is a distraction.
Mr Leeser, a constitutional conservative, is well within his rights to suggest the possibility of unintended consequences and to press for amendments to more clearly define - and limit - the scope of the Voice.
The important thing is he will campaign for the "yes" vote even if he can't get the wording changed.
"The Voice is not about special privileges, it is about recognising that Indigenous Australians are our brothers and sisters - and we have left them behind as part of shared national project," he said.
That is the best argument for a "yes" vote in an eloquent nutshell.
By choosing to place himself and his party on the wrong side of history Mr Dutton is setting himself up for a very bleak legacy if the referendum fails.
He will not be remembered as an equality loving libertarian but, rather, as the man who - with David Littleproud - conspired to drive a stake through the heart of reconciliation.
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
