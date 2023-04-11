The Canberra Times

ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal grants compensation after Child Youth and Protective Services denied grandma kinship custody

April 12 2023 - 5:30am
A grandmother denied custody of her grandchildren because of irrelevant criminal convictions has received compensation following an ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal hearing.

